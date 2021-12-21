Audubon workers in Alaska have voted to unionize, joining a push by Audubon employees to form unions in 18 other states.
The Alaska workers voted on Dec. 17 in a formal National Labor Relations Board election to unionize with the Communication Workers of America (CWA), according to the Audubon for All Union.
CWA represents 700,000 members in the public and private sectors. The vote means that Audubon Alaska workers are part of the Audubon for All Union, which formed in 2021 at Audubon organizations across the U.S.
“This is so weird to finally be able to say it, but I am officially in a union!!” Audubon Alaska worker Kassandra Smith said on social media after the union win.
One of the next steps is likely to be contract negotiations for workers to bargain with management over issues that include pay, health benefits and working conditions.
“The vote caps the workers’ year-long effort to secure stronger health care, job security and a voice at the table for all workers regardless of race, gender or background,” according to the Audubon for All Union, whose website is birdunion.org.
Organizing efforts at Audubon first began in March, when workers at the national headquarters in New York voted to unionize with CWA.
Other successful union votes followed in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Wisconsin and Washington.
Seventy percent of Audubon workers nationwide have unionized in nine months, the Audubon for All Union said on social media. While the Audubon Alaska staff is small, the total number of unionized Audubon workers nationwide now tops 250.
In Alaska, overall union membership is higher than the rest of the nation, accounting for 17.7% of the state’s salary and hourly workers in 2020. Alaska had more than 49,000 union workers last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
‘Protect the people who protect birds’
“We need a union, because it will serve as a safety net to protect the people who protect birds and the places they need,” said Nicolas Gonzalez, an Audubon employee and union organizer in California.
Two rounds of layoffs in 2020 preceded the national Audubon organizing drive, as well as worker complaints that management was ignoring diversity and inclusion in hiring and promotions, including for women and people of color, according to the Audubon for All Union.
“More than 100 employees were let go and I think [they] were a driving factor for galvanizing employees to form a union,” Audubon Magazine editor Alisa Opar, who is based in New York, told the Guardian newspaper.
Workers also complained that the Audubon Society had raised their costs for health care during the hardship of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“With a union, our jobs would be secure, so we could work toward achieving goals without fear that we will be laid off with less than 48 hours’ notice,” said Smith, the Audubon Alaska employee before last week’s union win in Alaska.
The move to unionize at Audubon is part of a larger trend at several environmental organizations. They include the Center for Biological Diversity, Green Peace, Sierra Club, Sunrise Movement and 350.org.
In addition to Audubon, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Sunrise Movement joined CWA. Other environmental groups have formed different union alliances. For example, the Sierra Club co-founded the United Steelworkers of the Blue Green Alliance (BGA), which has grown to include 15 unions and environmental organizations.
“Audubon workers add to the growing number of conservationists and climate activists paving the way for a stronger alliance between labor and environmentalism,” Audubon Union for All said in a prepared statement.
At Audubon Alaska, the nonprofit focuses on using science and policy to protect important habitats for birds and other wildlife throughout the state. The agency also has a special interest in protecting coastal areas and in addressing climate change.