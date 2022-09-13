An audit of federal coronavirus relief grants by the state of Alaska revealed problems with documentation, payments made on unallowable items and expenses paid despite being outside of the requisite timeframe.
In some cases, auditors could not determine how an award was calculated. Commercial fisherman with out-of-state addresses and incomplete applications were provided grants.
Auditors found no breaches of ethics regulations and that procurement rules were followed, but $1.2 million in mistaken payments were made for “unallowable” items, such as property taxes and insurance, in a review of 155 of 5,754 grants administered through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Small Business Relief Program.
About $282 million in federal funds were dispersed through June 30, 2021, with an estimated 45% going to rural Alaska communities.
The Alaska Department of Law has been contacted for advice on the legality of recovering “unallowable” grants payments, according to an Aug. 5, 2022, letter signed by Julie Sande, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development.
Sande wrote that her department will “follow any advice and suggestions provided by the Department of Law on this matter.”
The Department of Law was contacted by the News-Miner on Monday.
“We will review the audit and consult with our client, as needed,” spokeswoman Patty Sullivan wrote in an email.
The audit dated May 9, 2022, recently became public, and a link was tweeted by Alaska Sen. Bill Wielechowski on Saturday. The Anchorage Democrat, a former member of the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee, said it was a high engagement post for his small account with 1,197 followers.
“Shocking” is the word he used for the report, “A Special Review of the Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development (DCCED), Alaska Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Small Business Relief Program.”
Wielechowski said the CARES program as administered was “a massive waste of government funds.”
Auditors found at least one error in 39% of $9.3 million worth of grants reviewed. The audit noted problems with “unallowable grants” and “post-payment cost controls.”
The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority deployed the grant program using contractors, including Credit Union 1 and the Juneau Economic Development Council.
“The audit did not find evidence that grants were awarded in violation of the state’s ethics laws,” the audit reads.
Most of the grant funds, $79 million or 28%, went to the commercial fishing industry. The food industry commanded $34.6 million or 12.3%.
About $19 million or 6% of funds went to commercial fisherman with out-of-state addresses, according to the audit. Commercial fishermen were subjected to less rigorous requirements compared with other industries, the report states.
Of 40 grants to commercial fisherman that were reviewed, 36 did not complete certification statements at the end of the application, according to the audit.
Another problem was that most applicants through Credit Union 1 were required to open an account. This caused delays in application processing and also was inconsistent with other venders administering the CARES program.
Some claims were paid even though they were unsupported, according to the audit.
The state of Alaska kept a portion, $7 million or about 3%, of the CARES money for administrative expenses, according to the audit.
Alan Weitzner, executive director of AIDEA, responded to the report in a five-page letter that includes a sequence of events of the coronavirus pandemic. He wrote that the money was distributed during an “unprecedented call to action” during an economic crisis and a global health emergency.
The program was administered with a reasonable standard of care as expeditiously as possible, he said.
“We recognize and concur with the report’s observations that the procurement process was not optimal,” Weitzner wrote. “Numerous amendments were required over the course of the extended procurement as changes were implemented in the program guidelines.”