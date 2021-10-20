The Alaska Department of Public Safety approved a controversial proposal from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration that will allow all-terrain vehicles on public roads. Exactly what this will mean for Fairbanks remains to be seen; local governments have the ability to opt out of the change, but policing and road authority is extremely limited in second-class boroughs such as the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The city of Fairbanks is opposed to the change and will take the matter to the City Council.
Per the new resolution, as of Jan. 1, 2022, ATVs will be permitted on state roads with speed limits of 45 miles per hour or less. In Fairbanks, this would include heavily trafficked streets such as Airport Way, College Road and Cushman Street. Vehicles that will be allowed on roads include four-wheelers and side by sides. Snowmachines and hovercrafts will not be permitted.
According to information provided by the Alaska Department of Public Safety, drivers must be licensed, carry insurance and obey traffic laws. The driver of the vehicle does not need to wear a helmet, but passengers are required to. Vehicles do not need to have seatbelts to be street legal, but if they do have seatbelts they need to be worn. Lastly, the vehicle must be equipped with front and rear license plates as well as a headlight and brake light.
Although resolution states that municipalities have the power to opt out of the changes, this may not be possible in second class boroughs such as Fairbanks.
City and borough reaction
The city of Fairbanks, as a home rule city, does have the authority to not accept the changes. The city administration is against the new regulation and plans to bring the issue up to the City Council to see if they would like to prevent the change within city limits.
“The City has several concerns regarding the use of ATVs and snowmachines on public roadways,” Communications Director Teal Soden said. According to Soden, allowing ATVs on roadways does not make sense in urban areas such as Fairbanks, where the risks outweigh the benefits.
Concerns include a likely increase in accidents because ATV drivers are not used to having to follow normal traffic laws and increased risk to pedestrians and cyclists. Additionally, snow removal operations require large machinery. Visibility is already limited, “and there is great concern of injury and accidents due to collision with smaller motor vehicles,” Soden said.
From an administrative standpoint, more traffic enforcement will be required because ATVs would need to be regulated like other vehicles.
“While it may be understandable that a remote village or town has the need for ATVs to be allowed on public roads, the circumstances and considerations are not the same for Fairbanks,” Soden explained.
Councilmembers are across the board in their views about the recent regulation change.
Jerry Cleworth, who was recently elected to Fairbanks City Council Seat A, said that he will wait for input from public safety personnel. But he added, “I have a hunch what they will say … I doubt that the police department would want that.” In general, Cleworth said, he would be against ATVs on roads and would vote against allowing the changes.
On the other hand, Jim Clark, who holds Council Seat F, said that he would likely vote not to opt out. “I don’t think it’s a big deal,” he said of the regulation change. Clark added that, although “we assume the worst, Fairbanksans can handle themselves.”
Aaron Gibson, who holds City Council Seat D, is in between Cleworth and Clark’s positions. Gibson said he would support having ATV traffic on roads in “some limited fashion.” Specifically, he thinks the city should create routes for ATV traffic, such as special overpasses, to avoid conflict between ATVs and larger vehicles.
Although the city of Fairbanks has the ability to opt out of the changes, many roads — including large roads — are outside of city limits. FNSB has limited authority because, to exercise many non-area wide powers, second-class boroughs must first gain voter approval. This means that FNSB residents would need to vote to allow the Borough Assembly to take up the issue.
Last April, borough Mayor Bryce Ward introduced a resolution opposing the then-proposal. Ward’s resolution passed through the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly 6-3. “... the proposed changes will consequently increase the number of fatalities and serious injuries on roads Statewide,” the resolution reads.
Three of the members who voted for Ward’s resolution were replaced by new members earlier this month. Although it seems unlikely that the resolution will be voted upon by the Borough Assembly, all new members were skeptical about allowing ATVs on Fairbanks streets.
David Guttenberg, who was recently elected to Assembly Seat A, said he would likely vote to opt out of the regulation if it did go to a vote. “I think it’s irresponsible,” Gutenberg said of his personal opinion. But, as an elected official, Guttenberg said he would listen to what the public has to say.
Savannah Fletcher, who was elected to Assembly Seat F, said she does not anticipate that the change will go to a vote, but she is apprehensive about the new regulations. “I do, however, anticipate our entire community feeling the impact of the new regulations ... because it is likely to increase accidents and unsafe road conditions,” Fletcher said. Fletcher is concerned that Fairbanks will be unable to accommodate the increase in demand for medical services due to the uptick in accidents she believes will occur.
Kristan Kelly won the race for Assembly Seat G. Like Guttenberg and Fletcher, Kelly said “it doesn’t look like [as a second-class borough] we will have the legal footing to address this.” However, Kelly added, “From the perspective of a regular citizen and driver, I’m concerned as it will likely lead to more injuries and deaths.”