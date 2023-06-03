Treg Taylor

Photo by James Brooks / Alaska Beacon

Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor speaks at a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau.

 Photo by James Brooks / Alaska Beacon

The Alaska Attorney General announced Friday that 42 states negotiated a settlement with the maker of Suboxone.

According to a news release, 42 states filed a complaint against Indivior Inc. in 2016 alleging that the company attempted to preserve their drug monopoly by using illegal means to switch the Suboxone market from tablets to film and trying to destroy the market for tablets.