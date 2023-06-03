The Alaska Attorney General announced Friday that 42 states negotiated a settlement with the maker of Suboxone.
According to a news release, 42 states filed a complaint against Indivior Inc. in 2016 alleging that the company attempted to preserve their drug monopoly by using illegal means to switch the Suboxone market from tablets to film and trying to destroy the market for tablets.
Suboxone is manufactured by Indivior Inc. and is used to treat opioid addiction. Alaska will receive $1,065,000 from the settlement.
“This has been a long case,” Attorney General Treg Taylor said. “It shows that the state Attorneys General are united and committed to making sure that there are consequences for drug companies, and other companies, that try to game the system at the expense of consumers.”
The agreement requires Indivior to pay a combined $102.5 million. They are also required to comply with negotiated terms, including disclosing to the states all citizen petitions to the FDA, introduction of new products, or if there is a change in corporate control.