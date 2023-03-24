The Alaska Attorney General announced a settlement with Bellissima Cosmetics on Thursday for consumers at the 2022 Alaska State Fair who were denied the right to return products.
According to a news release from the Alaska Department of Law, the company sold cosmetic products to customers without allowing them to return their purchases within five days.
“Alaska’s laws protect consumers in situations where they might be taken advantage of through high-pressure sales tactics,” Attorney General Greg Taylor stated in the release. “My office is determined to make sure consumers’ rights under those laws are respected.”
Under Alaskan law, if a business sells a person items totaling more than $10 at a location that is not their place of business, they must give the purchaser written notice that they can return the purchase within five days. According to their website, Bellissima Cosmetics sells cosmetic products and provides facials, light therapy, and antioxidant brightening treatment at the Diamond Center in Anchorage.
Bellissima Cosmetics offered free facials to fairgoers in 2022 and made thousands of dollars from selling cosmetic creams and devices there. Employees stamped receipts with the statement, ”No refund exchange only,” instead of receipts stating that customers could return their purchases within five days, as the law states. Bellissima refused to accept returns from customers.
Consumers who purchased products from Bellissima at the fair will be able to return devices and unopened cosmetics for a refund or receive $100 from Bellissima Cosmetics, according to the release. Customers have until April 21 to return unopened cosmetics or set up an appointment with Bellissima to return devices such as light wands. Customers who are unable or do not wish to return their products must contact Bellissima by May 6 to obtain their $100 payment.
