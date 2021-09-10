President Joe Biden pulled David Chipman’s name to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), after efforts by Rep. Don Young and other Republicans to derail the nomination.
Young criticized Chipman as “playing fast and loose with the truth.”
“Following my efforts, President Biden is pulling the nomination of anti-gun extremist David Chipman to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives,” Young said Thursday.
Chipman, 55, is a former ATF agent who has advocated for stricter gun laws.
He was a senior adviser to Everytown for Gun Safety and Giffords, a nonprofit founded by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in her Arizona district in 2011.
“I knew this confirmation process would be difficult, and while ultimately we weren’t successful, it remains essential that ATF is led by a confirmed director who is accountable to the public and places no special interests before the safety of our children and our communities,” Chipman said in a prepared statement.
Young said that Chipman “repeatedly misled the public to further his agenda.”
“I have no doubt that if he were to lead the ATF, Mr. Chipman would seek to curtail our Second Amendment rights at every turn,” Young said. “As a steadfast defender of our gun rights, I could not let that happen.”
“In our state, gun ownership can mean the difference between life and death, especially in the often unforgiving terrain of rural Alaska,” Young said.