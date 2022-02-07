An Alaska District Army Corps of Engineers public comment period for the Manh Choh mine project ends Feb. 13, but Fairbanks North Star Borough Assemblyman David Guttenberg wants it extended.
Guttenberg put forward a resolution to be heard at Thursday’s assembly meeting requesting the extension and to hold a public hearing in Fairbanks.
“People in Fairbanks need to have the opportunity to have a public meeting,” Gutenberg told the News-Miner Friday.
Kinross Gold is slated to begin production in 2024 at Manh Choh, located near the village of Tetlin, pending final approval. Ore mined at Manh Choh would be transported 240 miles to Fort Knox near Fairbanks over the next four to five years of the project’s proposed life span.
Guttenberg said the public comment review of the mining permit, labeled POA-2013-00286, only covers the mining project itself, not how the ore will be transported.
“The permit public notice is only about the mine site,” Guttenberg said. “Fairbanks is in the middle of the transportation process because the trucks will come through the city.”
His proposed resolution notes that there “is very limited access to information for our residents on the complete development plans for this proposed mining operation, which includes a major transportation corridor plan that passes over and along major waterways and wetlands areas.”
Kinross held two public information meetings in January — one in Fairbanks and one in Tok — to provide information and garner feedback on the proposal. Kinross Gold’s current plan estimates between two and four trucks an hour passing through Fairbanks in each direction. Each tractor trailer truck heading to Fort Knox would be between 95 and 120 feet long. Trucks heading to Fort Knox would carry covered loads of 45 tons of ore.
Kinross officials stated at the meetings that safety would be the company’s highest priority, down to the selection of a responsible trucking contractor.
The Alaska Department of Transportation is jumping ahead of the increased traffic with plans to add passing lanes along the 240-mile stretch in 2023, a year before the mine begins production. But Guttenberg said he wants something more substantive and open-ended than what Kinross conducted.
“I don’t want a dog and pony show,” Guttenberg said. ““Fairbanks residents should have an opportunity to voice their concerns.”
Guttenberg said he has his own concerns and has heard from other community and business stakeholders.
“This is going to impact tourism, traffic and other areas,” Gutenberg said. “For tourism, imagine those independent travelers driving up here because if they come to Tok and see those trucks, they may decide to head south.”
A group led by former state Sen. Gary Wilken also raised concerns about safety and the logistics behind Kinross Gold’s plans.
The group proposed a number of alternatives to trucking loads to Fort Knox on public highways, including building an onsite processing facility at Mahn Cho, extending the railway or building a private road.
Kinross Gold officials have considered an onsite processing facility, but the option isn’t economically feasible. Financing a railway extension was similar when compared against the mine’s short life span.
Additionally, DOT officials at the January Kinross meeting stated the company had the same legal rights to use Alaska’s highways as other members of the public, so long as it abides by legal load limits and traffic regulations.
The Borough Assembly’s regular meeting starts at 6 p.m. Thursday.