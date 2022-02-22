A resolution asking for more time to hold public meetings on the Manh Choh mine heads back to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Thursday night.
The resolution, sponsored by Assembly Member David Guttenberg, was originally intended to ask the Army Corps of Engineers to extend its public hearing process for the mine’s permit.
Kinross Alaska, which owns a 70% stake in the mine, plans to begin operation in 2024. The mine is a joint venture with Contango, which owns a 30% stake. Ore mined from Manh Choh will be transported from Tetlin, 20 miles west of Tok, along 247 miles to Kinross Fort Knox 25 miles northeast of Fairbanks.
Guttenberg’s resolution was never considered at the previous assembly meeting because of time constraints and a decision not to extend the meeting.
The Army Corps of Engineers permit involves only wetland impacts. Public comment period closed Feb. 13.
Guttenberg said the resolution will still be discussed as scheduled. However, he added he still needs to determine what direction to head now that the public comment period has ended.
Guttenberg said any permitting process must include transportation.
“The trucking component is a big piece of this,” Guttenberg said. “We have to have some kind of federal agency involved in the process.”
Guttenberg’s original intent remains the same: having the Fairbanks residents’ voices heard.
Kinross Alaska’s estimates note up to four trucks with covered trailers per hour in each direction, up to 96 number round trips per day. On average, it would amount to a truck every 7.5 minutes on the road, hauling up to 45 tons of ore toward Fort Knox.
Kinross plans to operate the mine for five years maximum before the ore is exhausted.
Guttenberg’s other concerns involve the potential impact to tourism once the mine starts processing, safety and potential impact to Fairbanks’ already poor air quality.
Officials from the company contested during the last borough meeting that it can’t afford any delay.
Kinross Alaska General Manager Jeremy Brans told the assembly the project has a delicate time table, including work in 2022 and 2023 to prep the mine location for operations in 2024.
Brans added delays also put significant job creations at risk, and noted the Alaska Department of Transportation has given the plan its blessing.
DOT officials at various Kinross public informational meetings stressed Kinross can use the highways to transport ore so long as the company operates safely and within legal load limits.The state has included planned improvements for the corridor.
Brans added the company has facilitated several meetings that allow the public to voice their concerns and for Kinross to provide information.
But Guttenberg said the meetings don’t entirely benefit the public.
“Those meetings are a dog-and-pony show and a commercial for Kinross,” Guttenberg said. He added the state appears to have a conflict with being objective, as the Mahn Choh project aligns with specific state road projects.
“The public has a right and obligation to voice their concern,” Guttenberg said. “We need to have a meeting scheduled by an official federal agency with everything on record.”