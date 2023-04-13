Flights from Sea-Tac International Airport to Anchorage are being canceled due to a volcanic eruption thousands of miles away in Russia.

Alaska Airlines announced on Thursday that it's canceling at least 15 flights and delaying 26 more flights due to a cloud of volcanic ash traveling eastbound from Russia, according to FlightAware.

