Fairbanks was covered in a smoky haze over the weekend due to smoke from fires hundreds of miles away.
Smoke from fires in Southwest Alaska moved into the Interior on Saturday night, degrading air quality in Fairbanks. The air quality in Fairbanks was in the unhealthy range on Sunday and Monday.
“The majority of the smoke is coming from a few big fires,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Luke Culver. These include the East Fork fire near St. Mary's in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta and the Hog Butte fire near McGrath. Along with the large fires, there are roughly 50 active fires across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, from Dillingham to Lake Minchumina, according to a release from the Alaska Division of Forestry. The fires, some of which are over 20,000 acres, were ignited by lightning on June 6.
The fires are all southwest of Fairbanks. The smoke was pushed into the Interior by southwesterly winds, Culver explained. The smoke was first noticeable in Fairbanks beginning late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. It settled in over the next few hours, which created low visibility and poor air quality on Sunday night through Monday morning.
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality advisory for Central and Eastern Alaska on Sunday. The advisory, in place through 4 p.m. Tuesday, warns of very unhealthy air quality.
The air quality index was between 160 and 180 for much of Monday, according to AirNow.gov. This puts the Fairbanks air quality solidly in the unhealthy range. For comparison, an air quality index under 50 is considered healthy. Smokiness peaked late Sunday and early Monday; the air quality index reached 252, which is considered very unhealthy.
Fairbanksans could begin to breathe easier Tuesday as smoke began to clear throughout the day Monday as winds shifted and dispersed the smoke.
“It’s gradually getting better,” Culver said Monday afternoon. He warned that the haze will likely remain, but added that haze is “much safer to be out in than smoke.”
During unhealthy air quality conditions, the recommendation is for vulnerable groups (such as people with heart or lung disease as well as older adults and children) to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and to minimize time outside. All people should choose less taxing activities and avoid spending too much time outside, according to AirNow.gov.
More southwesterly winds will once again bring smoke to Fairbanks, but Culver said that at this time the forecast only calls for southerly winds, so it is expected that the smoke will remain west of Fairbanks.
Already, 2022 is shaping up to be a big fire season for the state. There are currently 248 wildfires burning across Alaska, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry. More than 416,000 acres have burned thus far, which is the second highest amount at this point in the summer over the past three decades.