As temperatures plummet, so does the air quality in Fairbanks and North Pole. With cold temperatures settling over much of Interior Alaska this weekend, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation issued a Stage 1 Alert for Fairbanks and a Stage 2 Alert for the North Pole area. The alerts, issued late Thursday, are in place until 1 p.m. Saturday.
During a Stage 1 Alert, open burning is prohibited and use of solid fuel-fired devices (such as wood stoves) is restricted. In a Stage 2 Alert, open burning is also prohibited, and which solid fuel-fired devices can be used is even more limited.
The poor air quality is caused by an inversion effect, which occurs when lower lying areas are significantly colder than nearby higher elevations. The cold air is trapped and becomes stagnant, so particulates build up.
Inversions are common during periods of clear and calm weather, which are caused by high pressure systems such as the one currently over Eastern Alaska, according to National Weather Service Senior Meteorologist Christopher Cox.
In the Fairbanks area, there was a temperature difference of about 25 degrees on Thursday night, Cox explained. He added that low temperatures at 1,000 feet of elevation were 15 below zero, while the overnight low in Fairbanks was 25 below zero and some areas of North Pole dipped as low as 40 below.
This temperature difference is due to denser cold air settling into lower elevations, where it is then trapped by warm air above. The effect is called inversion, Cox explained, because typically the cold air is above the warm air in the atmosphere, not the other way around.
The issue is that the warm air aloft “completely caps” the cold air below, preventing new air from moving in and the cold air from moving out. The air is therefore unable to circulate. “There is nothing to mix out [the cold air],” said Cox.
When air sits stagnant, “the particulates continue to increase,” Cox said. Particulates come from exhaust and smoke, which is why burning is restricted during these periods.
The air quality index measures the amount of particulate pollution per cubic meter. Particulate pollution is also known as PM2.5, a minuscule debris found in exhaust that can cause health problems if it enters the lungs and bloodstream. A Stage 1 means the concentration is or is expected to be as high as 20 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic meter, while a Stage 2 means the concentration is or is expected to reach 30 micrograms per cubic meter, according to the DEC.
Inversions typically end when weather systems move in and mix up the air. In Fairbanks, the end is in sight for both the cold weather and poor air quality. Starting Sunday, temperatures are supposed to warm up “substantially,” said Cox. The forecast is for highs of around 20 above for much of next week.
Cox explained that there is currently a strong storm system on the west coast of Alaska, which over the weekend is expected to push winds in and increase cloud cover in the Interior. Additionally, chinook conditions are predicted over the Brooks Range on Sunday, which will lead to further warming, according to Cox.
The combination of winds, clouds and snow will cause temperatures to increase significantly, but they are expected to drop again once the low pressure system subsides.