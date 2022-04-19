The first bear of spring was spotted in Denali National Park recently, marking the end of roughly six months of hibernation and the start of the time of year when Alaskans should be bear aware.
In Interior Alaska, grizzly bears typically emerge from their dens in mid-April, so this year was inline with typical timing, said Alaska Department of Fish and Game Biologist Tony Hollis. There have been a few bear sightings in the Fairbanks area (although not close to the city), including two bears harvested last weekend, he said. Mature boars usually leave dens first, followed by sows, then by sows with cubs.
During the first few days after hibernation, bears are lethargic, Hollis said. “They lay around for a day or two, and may go back into the den.” But, he added, “once they decide to go, they are pretty hungry.” Since easily accessible food such as vegetation is not yet available, bears must search elsewhere.
While hibernating, bears do not eat or drink and instead sustain themselves with stored fat reserves. The animals can drop as much as 30% of their body weight over the course of the winter, which they work throughout the summer to regain.
Hollis noted that, although bears are especially hungry post-hibernation, they do not appear to be any more aggressive. They may be more present near communities, however. On the hunt for food, hungry bears are more likely to dig through trash, outside freezers and barbecue grills, and to kill livestock or chickens.
Hollis encouraged Alaskans to be particularly careful when disposing of trash and storing food in order to prevent hungry bears from entering neighborhoods or campsites.
Bear vigilance
Since Alaska is bear country, Alaskans should always prepare for the possibility of bear encounter when outdoors. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has several pieces of advice for how to handle different bear interactions.
First, when traveling in bear country, always make noise in order to avoid inadvertently startling a bear and carry a deterrent such as bear or pepper spray or a firearm, Hollis said.
Fish and Game recommends that people remain calm during bear encounters. If you see a bear, do not approach the animal and give it at least 300 yards of space. If the bear is not aware of you, quietly leave in the direction from which you came. In particular, use caution around sows with young.
“People should avoid being between sows and cubs,” Hollis said, because “this really makes bears aggressive.”
If the bear does notice you, prepare your deterrent (such as bear spray or gun), look big by raising your arms above your head, and closely monitor the bear to determine whether it is acting defensively. If the bear is not defensive, do not run from the animal — as this may prompt it to chase — or play dead.
If the bear is defensive, as sows with cubs often are, but has not charged, do not run but do move away slowly. While this may be easier said than done, talk to the bear in a low, calm voice. If the bear starts to move toward you, stand your ground and dispense your deterrent.
Should the bear attack, meaning make physical contact, ADF&G recommends that people play dead by lying face down with hands behind your neck. “Do not struggle or make any noise until you are certain the bear has left,” reads an ADF&G statement.
More tips for how to be safe in bear country can be found at bit.ly/3OkMqVc.