At the “world’s premier energy event” CERAweek, starting Monday in Houston, Texas, Gov. Mike Dunleavy will be promoting the Alaska natural gas pipeline project with new hope.
World leaders are talking about sanctioning energy exports from Russia, a major global liquified natural gas (LNG) provider that invaded a neighboring sovereign nation. Some Alaska leaders see an opening for a long-sought mega-project tapping massive gas reserves on the North Slope.
“Interest in Alaska LNG has significantly increased with recent global developments,” Dunleavy said in an email through his press office.
Members of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, Fairbanks City Council and North Pole City Council are coordinating on resolutions asking state and federal leaders to work together to bring Alaska natural gas to export and help reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian energy. In 2020, 38% of all natural gas imported to the European Union came from Russia.
This comes a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, drawing in nearby nations, shedding blood, stoking fears of nuclear annihilation and sparking a refugee crisis.
Drilling Alaska gas to serve Asia would position Gulf of Mexico energy providers to meet increased demand in Europe, according to the governor’s office.
“Even though the U.S. is the world’s leading LNG exporter, U.S. LNG producers are currently unable to meet demand from both European and Asian allies,” read the email sent by Patty Sullivan, deputy press secretary for the governor. “Adding Alaska LNG to U.S. export capacity will free up Gulf Coast LNG producers to focus on serving U.S. allies in Europe.”
Next week, Dunleavy will join a team from the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. who will meet with “potential partners” at CERAweek, which bills itself as “an integrated framework for understanding what’s ahead for global energy markets, geopolitics and technology.”
The conference is attended by “senior executives, government officials, thought leaders, academics, technology innovators and financial leaders,” according to the CERAweek website. U.S. Sen.s Lisa Murkowski and Daniel Sullivan, both R-Alaska, are billed as speakers. Other speakers include Jennifer Granholm, secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy; John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate; and the CEOs of BP, Royal Dutch Shell, ConocoPhillips and more.
Dunleavy and Alaska gas line officials will present findings from a competitiveness analysis by the global energy industry consulting firm Wood Mackenzie showing that “strong LNG demand is expected to create a gap in supply starting in 2028 which new projects are required to fill.”
Executives with the gas corporation have maintained “solid relationships with oil and gas producers, pipeline and LNG developers, and LNG buyers around the world,” according to the governor’s email. The corporation is “leveraging these relationships now that global interest in LNG is skyrocketing.”
Building the future
Building the pipeline will cost billions.
“It is a complex and expensive project requiring global LNG expertise,” according to the governor’s office. “However, the recent Wood Mackenzie competitiveness analysis demonstrates that Alaska LNG is able to deliver a competitive return on investment, plus the favorable climate study, have added new momentum to our talks with potential partners.”
There was momentum a year ago when the state announced an unnamed “strategic party” was negotiating to develop, finance and construct all or part of a pipeline to bring natural gas north of Fairbanks to Chatanika as soon as 2025. A smaller pipe would need to be constructed to bring gas to Fairbanks.
From Chatanika, the LNG pipeline would eventually be routed to Nikiski where gas would be liquified, loaded onto tankers and shipped overseas, according to details released last year.
As of February 2021, the AGDC had 35 major permits and approvals for the project to include a final Environmental Impact Statement, a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission order authorizing pipeline construction, a clean water permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and federal rights of way.
The email from Dunleavy’s press office said there are opportunities beyond gas.
“The world is looking to hydrogen as a new zero carbon energy source. Producing hydrogen requires methane, ample carbon sequestration and storage, and reliable energy production infrastructure. Alaska has all of these, and with Alaska LNG, should be well positioned to become a leading global supplier of clean hydrogen.”
On Thursday, the Borough Assembly will take up a resolution asking President Joe Biden to enact policy to help bring Alaska LNG to market, for Congress to pass a new Trans-Alaska Natural Gas Pipeline Authorization Act and for Dunleavy to reach out to European stakeholders.
Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski, the sponsor, said he’s fine with the focus on the Asian market, not the European market, so long as the goal is met to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian gas.
Fairbanks City Councilman Aaron Gibson is sponsoring a similar resolution as is North Pole Councilwoman Aino Welch.