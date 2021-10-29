As October comes to a close, so does the construction season for the Alaska Department of Transportation. The opening of the University Avenue Bridge was a major step for the department, but there still are ongoing projects around Fairbanks.
Third Street Widening project
The biggest project in Fairbanks this construction season has been the Third Street Widening project. According to DOT Spokesperson Caitlin Frye, the project is behind due to Covid-19 pandemic-related supply chain issues, but significant progress has been made.
Because of manufacturing delays, several signal poles and signal cabinets that were supposed to arrive in late summer are not yet here. Frye said they are expected to arrive in mid-November. “The lack of a signal system at this intersection of [Third Street, Minnie Street and the Old Steese] is delaying the opening of Wendell Bridge,” explained Frye.
There has been substantial progress within the last week, however. Third Street is expected to open up to two-way traffic between Eagle and Hamilton next week, after work on the roundabout is completed.
This past week, the department installed electric hookups to the new underground electric utility. Crews are currently removing old power poles.
The Wendell Avenue Bridge replacement project
The Wendell Avenue Bridge project is behind due to the same manufacturing delays that have stymied progress on Third Street. The lack of a signal pole and signal cabinet at the intersection of Third Street, Minnie Street and the Old Steese has kept the bridge from opening. “This is a very busy intersection when the Wendell Bridge is open,” Frye said.
Frye added that DOT is currently looking into other options for opening the intersection until the equipment arrives.
In the meantime, the sidewalk on the east side of the bridge is open to pedestrians. The west side of the sidewalk will be closed until next year, as the contractor is completing concrete work, Frye said.
Chena Hot Springs Road Rehabilitation and Roundabout project
Much to the excitement of those who live off of Chena Hot Springs Road, roadwork this year is expected to be complete by the end of the upcoming weekend. According to Frye, the contractor is currently doing work on the shoulders, including installing signs, mailboxes and lights.
The project will continue next year with paving about a mile of roadway, placing permanent striping and replacing a culvert.
Rosie Creek Road Improvement project
Work on Rosie Creek Road is complete for this season, Frye said. However, the project will continue next year with “sign installation and permanent striping,” she added.
The project consisted of reconstructing and widening the pavement near Rosie Creek, repaving the roadway and approaches and replacing the guardrail, according to a DOT project description.