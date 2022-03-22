Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s executive order to split the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services officially became law, and the reorganization will go into effect on July 1.
Under a plan that has been in the works for years, DHSS — by far the largest department in state government — will become two smaller and more streamlined departments. Despite the structural differences, there will be no visible changes for Alaskans who interact with the department’s programs.
On Monday, Dunleavy, along with DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum and Alaska Senate President Peter Micciche, held a news conference to discuss the change and what it will mean for state residents. Dunleavy explained that the goal of Executive Order 121 is to improve the effectiveness of DHSS programs by reorganizing the department into more focused departments.
The background for the change, Crum explained, is that there are issues with the current organization of DHSS. Specifically, the department is too large and attempts to cover too much, which leaves resources and employees stretched thin. Five executives manage more than 3,000 employees, and the department spans a “breadth” of services. As a result, DHSS is unfocused and staff are “always moving from one crisis to the next.”
With a narrower focus, the hope is that employees will be better able to address issues impacting Alaskans. For example, departments such as the Office of Children’s services are chronically understaffed, which undermines the effectiveness of their programs.
With the reorganization, staff can spend more time directly focusing on improving OCS and working with communities on “upstream” prevention methods, Crum said. OCS is just one example of the way the split will ultimately improve service to Alaskans, he said.
DHSS will be divided into the Department of Health and the Department of Family and Community Services.
The Department of Health, according to a release from the governor’s office, will be comprised of programs that “focus on payments, processes and programs.” This will include the divisions of Public Health, Public Assistance, Behavioral Health, Health Care Services and Senior and Disabilities Services.
The Department of Family and Community Services will be tasked with providing “support, safety and personal well-being for vulnerable Alaskans.” The department will house the Division of Juvenile Justice, Alaska Psychiatric Institute, the Alaska Pioneer Homes and the Office of Children’s Services.
Despite the internal changes, little will change for residents when interacting with the department.
“The public facing departments will not change,” Crum explained, so residents will not “see or feel any changes.”