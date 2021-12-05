The school district administration is calling for optional face masks starting after Christmas break.
The district’s Covid-19 data dashboard showed a total of eight new cases districtwide for the week that ended Friday. That’s the lowest weekly case count since school started on Aug. 18.
“With the district’s mitigation plan, increased testing capabilities, the availability of vaccines for children ages 5-11 available for approximately eight weeks prior to the beginning of the third quarter for students on January 4, 2022, and community cases on the decrease, the administration is unanimously recommending masks be optional starting third quarter, with schools on military installations following command directives,” reads a statement posted on the school board’s meeting agenda for Tuesday. “The district continues, and will continue, to utilize its mitigation plan and its resources to maintain in-person learning and reduce the spread of the coronavirus through schools.”
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education is scheduled to review the indoor face mask requirement. At charter schools, the decision is up to Academic Policy Committees.
Covid-19 cases at the school district have been on the decline since the middle of October. Of 36 schools, 28 recorded no cases for the last seven days, according to the data dashboard.
Masks were required during the 2020-2021 school year until the final weeks when Covid-19 cases dwindled. This school year began with optional masking until Sept. 7 as the number of virus cases ballooned and parents and medical providers pressed education leaders to follow the advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, which call for face masks on children older than 2.
If universal masking is dropped by the school board, the district’s virus mitigation plan provides for schools and classrooms to require face masks if there is a virus outbreak.
Around the world, masking policies for school children vary from country to country. In the U.S., it varies from school district to school district as Covid-19 case counts rise and fall.
The Anchorage School District has a mask mandate. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District and the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District do not but individual schools have required masks depending on Covid-19 case counts.
The majority — or 63.6% of the 500 largest school districts in the U.S. — require face masks, according to Burbio, a company that collects public sector data.
The World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund agree that children under age 5 should not be required to wear face masks, children 6-11 should wear face masks under certain circumstances and children 12 and older should cover their faces under the same conditions as adults.
In Europe, Ireland adopted mandatory mask wearing in primary schools on Wednesday, The Irish Times reported. In Spain, children age 6 and older are required to wear face masks at school. In Italy, masks are compulsory in public settings for children age 6 and up.
In Norway, the National Institute of Public Health and the Directorate of Education recommend that no face masks be used in schools but the National Association of Schools is calling for teachers to be allowed to decide if they want to wear masks, according to Norway Today.
Swedish school children have also been not required to wear face masks.
The Finnish institute for health and welfare lifted its recommendation of masks in schools for grades six and up on Oct. 25, according to Yle News.