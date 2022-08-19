The Alaska Department of Health reported two new monkeypox cases among residents, bringing the state’s total to three cases. In addition to the three resident cases, a non-resident tested positive for the virus while in Alaska.
Despite these new cases, for the general population the risk of contracting monkeypox remains low. However, the virus is “a serious public health concern because of how quickly it spreads,” state epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin said in a Friday statement.
McLaughlin added that Alaska currently has the resources to detect monkeypox as well as vaccines and treatments for the virus. “We can slow the spread of this virus by detecting cases quickly and vaccinating those who are eligible to receive the vaccine,” McLaughlin said.
The Department of Health earlier this week expanded vaccine eligibility to a larger group of Alaskans. Previously, the monkeypox vaccine was only available to those who had been or may have been exposed to the virus. Now the vaccine is available and recommended to Alaskans who identify as gay, bisexual or transgender, and those who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners within the past six months, according to the Department of health.
Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease, but it does spread through prolonged physical contact. The virus typically transmits through direct contact with bodily fluids, monkeypox sores, or infected bedding or clothing. It can also spread through extended close face-to-face contact.
For Alaskans who have contracted monkeypox, there is a treatment available. The Division of Public Health received a shipment of tecovirimat (TPOXX), which may be used for people with severe cases and those at increased risk of severe disease.
To prevent the further spread of monkeypox, Alaskans should get tested if they have a known exposure or if they are displaying symptoms of the disease.
Most people who have monkeypox will develop a rash, which can look like blisters and may be painful and itchy. Additionally, many infected people have flu-like symptoms, such as a headache, fever, chills and exhaustion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms typically develop within one to two weeks of exposure and generally last for two to four weeks, according to a statement from the Department of Health.
As of Friday, monkeypox has been reported in 50 states as well as Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.
