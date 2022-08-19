Monkeypox vaccine

The Alaska Department of Health reported two new monkeypox cases among residents, bringing the state’s total to three cases. In addition to the three resident cases, a non-resident tested positive for the virus while in Alaska.

Despite these new cases, for the general population the risk of contracting monkeypox remains low. However, the virus is “a serious public health concern because of how quickly it spreads,” state epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin said in a Friday statement.

