At the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics on Thursday, a pair of beaded shoulder dusters — earrings — sold for $50. A kuspuk with a wolf on the back, howling at the moon, cost $260. A walrus tusk delicately carved to show a drummer retailed at $2,500.
Items made out of seal skin, whale bone, mammoth ivory, polar bear fur, beaver and more could also be found at the arts and crafts show at the 2022 WEIO at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. Prices start at about $20 for a pair of earrings and go into the thousands. Artists from across Alaska are represented at about 30 tables.
Eric Tetpon is a carver from Anchorage. His wares, including jewelry, carvings and fur masks, are the works of multiple artists who belong to the Alaska Art Alliance, an artists’ cooperative in Anchorage.
“I enjoy coming up to Fairbanks,” he said. “It’s beautiful. It’s warm. It’s fun to do the WEIO show.”
Carver Barry Nayokpuk lives in North Pole but grew up in Shishmaref and returns there annually for subsistence. His jewelry, made of various skin, fur and bone, is sold in a high-9end shop in West Fairbanks.
At the WEIO arts and crafts show, he offered earrings starting at $75 and bracelets starting at $375.
Nayokpuk learned to carve as a student in public school in Shishmaref.
“I’d watch my grandpa carve, too,” he said.
Carol Gray, a beader, is offering hair sticks, name badge holders, soap and jewelry from multiple artists and crafters.
Polly Bee’s Crafts, specializing in seal earrings, is a mother-and-daughter outfit offering mostly jewelry, including beaded bracelets.
Slippers, Ulu knives, picture cards, figurines and WEIO apparel are also for sale. The games run through Saturday at 10 p.m. Entrance is free during the day and $10-$15 after 6 p.m.