A Hooper Bay man is accused of starting a fire that killed another man.
Grant Hill, 19, was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.
According to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch, troopers went to a Hooper Bay home at 4:42 p.m. Thursday afternoon, where he allegedly set it ablaze. Victor Smith, 43, was rescued from the home and taken to the Hooper Bay Clinic but died as a result of injuries from the fire, the report stated.
The Alaska Bureau of Investigation Western Alaska Major Crimes Unit and the Alaska Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident.
