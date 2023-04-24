Assembly members Scott Arndt and Joseph Delgado have submitted applications for the soon-to-be-vacant seat of Kodiak Island Borough mayor.
The Assembly voted on April 6 to open applications for the mayor’s seat to the general public as well, but as of noon Friday no one not on the Assembly had submitted an application.
Aimee Williams will vacate the borough mayor’s seat on April 30 to take the position of borough manager, to which she was appointed in March.
Kodiak resident Bo Whiteside expressed interest in an Assembly seat during last Thursday’s Borough Assembly meeting if one should become vacant.
The borough has not yet begun the process for filling a potentially empty Borough Assembly seat. For now, the focus is on how to get the mayor’s seat filled.
“There are many projects and plans to help make Kodiak prosper for the next 50 years,” Arndt wrote in his application for borough mayor. “I know I can help with this. Also, we need to start lowering the borough mill rate of 10.75 starting this next fiscal year, starting July 1, 2023.”
Delgado’s application, by comparison, said in part: “My wish is to help soften the transition of [the] new borough manager during these few important months. We want our Assembly to more accurately reflect the makeup of our borough.”
The Assembly is scheduled to interview applicants on Thursday with a decision to be made on May 4. This will leave a space of three days in which there will be no borough mayor.
Regardless of who fills the seat, the next borough mayor will be appointed by the Assembly. The process for filling such a vacancy depends on when it occurs. If the vacancy occurs within six months of the next scheduled election, the Assembly fills the position by appointment until voters select someone in the next election.
If the vacancy had occurred more than six months before the next election then a special election would have been scheduled to fill the unexpired term. Since Williams’ proposed May 1 start date as borough manager is within six months of the scheduled October election, her replacement will be made by appointment. The Assembly only needs a majority vote to appoint the next borough mayor.
Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad will continue to serve in that role until Williams’ start date.
If an Assembly member is appointed as the next mayor, that person must give up his seat on the Assembly. The selected candidate would serve as mayor until the next regular election, at which time he could choose to run for office and, if elected, the person would serve the remainder of Williams’ term, according to borough code.
If an Assembly member is chosen, the Assembly would be required to create a process for taking applications for the Assembly seat vacancy and then select a candidate from the public.