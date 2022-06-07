The sound of velcro ripping spread across several units of assembled U.S. Army soldiers Monday as they removed one patch and replaced it with a new one, formalizing the reflagging of U.S. Army Alaska units as the 11th Airborne Division during a ceremony at Fort Wainwright.
Fort Wainwright’s 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division was reflagged as the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division.
The reflagging brings Alaska troops under one patch, designated “Alaska’s Angels,” a pair of angel wings with the 11th’s designation against a shield of blue. It also brings Alaska’s troops under its own division and away from the 25th Division Tropic Lightning, which headquarters in Hawaii.
The 25th Division troops in Hawaii train for tropical conditions — a stark difference the arctic focus Alaska troops have adopted.
The ceremony saw the unfurling of its new flag and the retirement of the old U.S. Army Alaska flag.
The ceremony saw troops in all the brigade’s units lined up with helicopter units flying overhead. Dignitaries, including Gen. James McConville, U.S. Army chief of staff; Gen. Brian Eifler, commander of Alaska’s Army troops; and Alaska Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, lauded the change as a historic moment as the U.S. military places more focus on Arctic warfare.
The newly branded vision remains under the control of the U.S. Army Pacific and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
The switch is multifold — consolidating all of Alaska’s troops under one identity and shifting a focus on airborne operations in extreme cold weather and high altitudes.
During the ceremony Eifler noted that change can be hard, especially for those who lead it, but he expects the troops at Fort Wainwright and Alaska in general to excel.
“You have turned obstacles into opportunities and have overcome challenges that most cannot fathom,” Eifler said.
A common identity
“Experience has told us that units that have a common identity is a source of pride,” McConville said during a media briefing prior to the ceremony. “This is what they do and who they are — and the 11th Airborne Division has a storied history of valor during World War II in the Pacific.”
Sullivan compared the transition to the U.S. Navy’s “plank ceremony” — when standing up a new unit.
“It’s a very rare opportunity and enables soldiers to set new standards, culture and heritage, and opportunity to stamp it into whatever they want to be,” Sullivan said. “It’s very motivating, and most people in their military career don’t get to be part of standing up a brand new unit or reflagging it.”
Eifler said Army soldiers in Alaska wear an assortment of different patches. Donning the Alaska Angels patch brings a common identity.
“Before, there was dysphoria with all these patches and even the Army didn’t understand the structure properly,” Eifler said.
Murkowski, during the ceremony, said that Alaska’s soldiers now “have a new patch, a new name and new identity and reinvigorated mission.”
“Soldiers here in Alaska have always been our nation’s arctic warriors, conquering mountains and valleys, training in winter’s bitter cold,” Murkowski said. “You’re Arctic tough.”
Storied legacy
McConville said the original 11th Airborne was the unit “who tested and validated this division of airborne operations that gave confidence to the leaders that it could be used during D-Day [in 1944].”
“We expect Alaska’s soldiers to live up to the legacy of those who came before them, to be masters of their craft in Arctic warfare and extreme cold weather and high altitude, and develop innovative ways to operate in this environment,” McConville said.
The 11th Airborne Division was formed in 1943 in North Carolina, where it trained to become a combat-ready force. Its excellence convinced the Department of War of division-sized airborne operations. It would see combat deployment to New Guinea and see combat in the Philippines in 1945.
It became the vanguard for the postwar occupation of Japan until May 1949, when it was sent back to Fort Campbell. Some of the division’s units saw combat during the Korean War and again during the Vietnam War.
“In the Philippines during WWII, the 11th Airborne demonstrated uncommon valor while battling through dense jungles and rugged mountains and rescued over 2,000 civilians,” McConville said during the ceremony.
Redefined mission
As the U.S. Army’s only Arctic airborne division, the Army presence in Alaska changes.
McConville said the reflagging means phasing out Stryker vehicles as early as this summer, to be replaced with Arctic- and subarctic-based equipment and gear.
“We are in the acquisition process of cold weather all-terrain vehicles,” McConville said. “We’re also procuring cold weather gear over the next year or two.”
He added the Army will assess its aircraft presence in Alaska to determine how best operate an “air assault brigade.”
Eifler added Fort Wainwright’s “focus will be on dismounted and Arctic mobility … and sustained operations in extreme cold climates.”
“We’ll be using snowmachines out there, CATVS and determine the best way to operate,” Eifler said. “We need to be mobile … and to be able to do sustained operations in that cold weather.”
The Pentagon has been shifting its focus more on Arctic training over the past few years, including U.S. Army Alaska’s Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 with at least 8,000 U.S. and Canadian troops in the Fort Greely area.
“You’ll see a lot more training up here, perhaps more airborne operations, and less Strykers,” Eifler said.
Stryker assault vehicles have seen difficulty operating in below 40-degree weather during winter training operations. They will be turned in and either parted out or upgraded and transferred to other locations.
McConville said it means a reduction in operations and maintenance costs related to Stryker vehicles while increasing an investment in equipment for the cold environment.
Troop levels in Alaska will remain the same but could see a shift in resources. Because a Stryker brigade is larger than a normal brigade, some troops will be shifted to staff the operations center.
McConville and Eifler added that the Army looks to increase multinational Arctic training with its allies, from Norway to Nepal.
The new focus adds another tool to the Pentagon’s investment in Alaska, according to Sullivan.
“This represents a sea of change in the Pentagon’s focus on the Arctic,” Sullivan said during the media briefing. “We see the deployment of cold-weather all-terrain vehicles and giving them the right equipment and clothing so they can survive in this environment and thrive to become the experts for our Army.”
The rebranding also transitions the Army’s presence at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson from an administrative center to an operations center as its infantry brigade team is reflagged as the 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
Sullivan added Alaska’s military presence represents three pillars: a dedicated, centrally located airborne unit capable of deploying thousands of troops, a hub of military air power with the beddown of more than 100 F-22s and F-35s at Eielson Air Force Base and the build-up of missile defense.
Beyond that, Sullivan said, the Pentagon has plans for a state-of-the-art deep-water port in Nome for Navy ships, is building ice breakers and established the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies.
“Not everyone is happy with this change — just think about the military firepower,” Sullivan said. “The brutal dictatorships in China, North Korea and Russia are soon going to realize they put [those forces] in their rear and on their flanks. It enhances the national security for our nation greatly.”