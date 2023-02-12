Alaska State Troopers

A Selawik man was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting a man and hiding his body in the village dump Wednesday night.

Lance Allen Brickley, 47, was charged Friday with one count each of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and third-degree weapons misconduct.

