A Selawik man was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting a man and hiding his body in the village dump Wednesday night.
Lance Allen Brickley, 47, was charged Friday with one count each of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and third-degree weapons misconduct.
According to court documents, a Selawik resident found the body of 41-year-old Timothy Snyder in a black tote at the trash dump on Wednesday night. The resident said the tote had the name of Lance Brickley or his spouse, Jeannie Brickley, written on it.
Brickley, Snyder and friends were drinking alcohol at Brickley’s home on Wednesday night, according to charging documents. A witness and Brickley told Alaska State Troopers they saw Snyder squeeze Brickley’s child’s hand and pull the child’s head toward his crotch.
Brickley told his friends he had a pistol in a jacket pocket at the house. He told troopers that he left the house, wearing a different jacket, and took his child to school.
Brickley said when he returned home later that night, Snyder had kicked a door and put Brickley’s gun on the table. Brickley put the pistol back in his pocket, he told troopers.
The two men fought and Brickley allegedly shot Snyder three times while Snyder was lying on the ground.
“Lance told Jeannie that he had to do it to protect their child,” the complaint stated.
A witness told troopers that Brickley shot Snyder and moved his body to the dump using the school snowmachine.
Brickley told troopers, “[the gun is] right there,” but troopers did not locate the pistol, according to charging documents.
At the time of the incident, Brickley’s wife, Jeannie Brickley, was the principal of the Davis-Ramoth Memorial School in Selawik. As of Friday afternoon, Jamie Cowart is acting as principal, according to the school website.
