Heartstream Yoga will host a March 31 Argentine Tango dance party (Milonga) at their 3677 College Road (Suite 11) studio at the College Campus Center; (907) 474-8108. The dance starts with a brief introductory lesson at 8 p.m and continues until 11 p.m. The cost is $12 per person. or $20 per couple.
Heartstream Yoga owner began offering lessons in 2022. Argentine tango is an acquired skill that challenges the creativity of dancers, spokesperson Galen Cook said. He explained that there are few assigned steps, “except for the basic patterns for floor crafting.”