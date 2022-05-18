Greater access to the Arctic region and the potential for resources has been a key national and international focus for several years now. As glaciers recede and allow access, countries including the United States, Russia and China are jockeying to tap resources such as oil, gas and rare minerals.
Petitions by Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization just pushed that race onto a whole new trajectory, according to Arctic policy expert Mike Sfraga.
Sfraga, who heads the Polar Institute and chairs the U.S. Arctic Research Commission, provided an informal geopolitical update at the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday.
Sweden and Finland, which either border Russia or are in its sphere of influence, could give NATO — and the United States — a tactical and economic edge over Russia. Sfraga recently returned from a summit in Norway involving high-level foreign officials.
‘What is happening with the Arctic is something many of us didn’t think would be happening very quickly,” Sfraga said. “Everything is different now.”
If Sweden and Finland’s applications are accepted, NATO would become a military membership stretching from the Arctic to Turkey, something “Putin did not want to happen” and one reason speculated why he invaded Ukraine.
NATO’s membership among Arctic circle nations already includes Canada, Greenland (under Denmark), Iceland and Norway.
“Over the course of 78 days, the whole geopolitical nature of the Arctic and the globe has changed,” Sfraga said. “We fit into this equation … and security issues are driving the Arctic at the moment.”
The deployment of an F-35 squadron in Alaska, along Finland, Norway and Sweden’s militaries’ complement of F-35s, will add into the Arctic’s security landscape, he added.
Rethinking global resources
In light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he said European Union nations, including Germany “are rethinking their energy equations” all because of the Arctic. Germany relies heavily on natural gas and oil piped from Russia.
Sfraga said in a globalized market, the Ukraine-Russia war has shown just how important the Arctic’s tactical access and natural resources have become.
Russia’s investment in the Northern Sea Route and the Kamchatka Peninsula to tap Arctic resources including natural gas and oil are being watched closely, Sfraga said. So is Russia’s military resources, which Sfraga said has been likened to a “gasoline station with nukes.”
“Putin is banking everything on that region so he can keep that spigot open to Germany and the rest of Europe,” Sfraga said. “But that’s gone to hell now because that investment is in jeopardy as big companies are pulling out and investors no longer have access to technology because of sanctions.”
He said while China might provide some technology, he said the Asian nation remains watching on the sidelines when it comes to global economics. Sfraga estimated China does $800 billion annually in trade with the EU and $750 billion with the U.S.; Russian trade by comparison was around $150 billion.
Alaska an integral part
As the geopolitical race to control the Arctic ratchets up, Sfraga said Fairbanks and Alaska as a whole plays an integral part in securing interests.
Military roundtables and committees being formed or hosted in Alaska are evidence of that, he said.
“They talk about Alaska as being the tip of the spear, not just because we are next to Russia, but because of being an upgrade to Norway … so we can be the eyes and ears for any missile launch from Russia or North Korea,” Sfraga said.
Investment and training of U.S. troops in Alaska are becoming more frequent and a higher priority for that security, he added.
Resource-wise, Alaska could help cut reliance on China for development of technology.
“Our supply chain needs to be invigorated and developed and Alaska plays a key role,” he said. “We need to create our own assets up here, our own supply chain,” Sfraga said. “The rare earth minerals up here in Alaska for our national security is a big deal and now there’s recognition for that, but there needs to be engagement with our state leaders on that.”
Alaska’s federal delegation and Gov. Mike Dunleavy have constantly pushed that message and have been critical of the Biden administration’s recent policies in Alaska over natural resources.
‘Time has come’ for Fairbanks
Sfraga said military and economic efforts will require research and Fairbanks has the edge with the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“This state and this town have spent the last 100 years developing a university whose time has come,” Sfraga said. “That Arctic engine needs to be put into high gear and can use all our support.”
He said research and military strategy are intertwined because of the ability to “understand where we live and the technologies we need.”
Fairbanks as a whole, he said, would play a critical part in any national policy, due to its central location, energy and infrastructure.
“Fairbanks is the core of the wheel, and all the spokes lead here,” Sfraga said.