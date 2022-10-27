Pave Hawk

David Bedard

The 176th Wing launched a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter to help with the rescue effort.

Alaska Air National Guardsmen of the 176th Wing rescued six stranded snowmachiners Tuesday at College Glacier about 130 miles southeast of Fairbanks.

Alaska State Troopers requested support after the party triggered a satellite-communication device SOS signal.