President Biden intends to nominate Dr. Michael Sfraga of Fairbanks to serve as the first Arctic ambassador, according to the White House.
Sfraga is included in the list of key nominees to positions in the Biden administration, which the White House released Monday.
Biden created the ambassador-at-large position for the Arctic region in August. According to the U.S. State Department, the Arctic ambassador will “advance U.S. policy in the Arctic, engage with counterparts in Arctic and non-Arctic nations as well as Indigenous groups, and work closely with domestic stakeholders, including state, local, and tribal governments, businesses, academic institutions, nonprofit organizations, other federal government agencies and Congress."
Sfraga, who is originally from Alaska, earned a Ph.D. in geography and northern studies from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He serves as the chair for the U.S. Arctic Research Commission where he advises the president and Congress on research and policy related to the Arctic. He also is on the Scientific Advisory Council of the Finnish Institute for International Affairs.
Previously, Sfraga served as a distinguished scholar for the U.S. Department of State's Fulbright Arctic Initiative, chair of the 2020 Committee of Visitors Review of the Section for Arctic Science (ARC), Office of Polar Programs, and the National Science Foundation. He also held various positions at UAF over 30 years, ranging from a faculty member to associate dean and vice chancellor.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski touted the nomination, calling Sfraga an Arctic expert.
"This places the U.S. one step closer to having dedicated, high-level diplomatic representation in the Arctic, which will allow us to advance a range of U.S. policy priorities at a crucial time," she said in a news release from her Washington D.C. office.
"While many Ambassadors learn on the job, that certainly won’t be the case with Dr. Sfraga," the senator goes on to say. "His experience is unmatched — serving as chair of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission, founding director of the Polar Institute at the Wilson Center, and as an affiliate professor at the International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, among other positions. I will urge my Senate colleagues to move quickly to advance and confirm his nomination.”
Messages left for Sfraga via phone and email were not immediately returned as of press time Monday.
