April’s job count was 9% higher last month over April 2020, when Alaska and the nation began to experience significant business closings and job losses from the Covid-19 virus.
The number of Alaska jobs was 19,100 higher in April 2021 over April 2020 levels, according to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
“April’s numbers are significant, because they mark the first time the year-ago comparisons are to a month that had Covid-related losses,” according to the state Labor Department.
In April, Alaska recovered about 40% of jobs lost due to the pandemic, according to the Labor Department.
“The industries that recovered the largest numbers of jobs were those that took the biggest hit last spring,” according to the Labor Department.
Most Alaska employers reported higher employment last month over April 2020, with gas and oil jobs an exception.
Leisure and hospitality regained 6,300 jobs over April 2020 but remained far below pre-pandemic levels.Healthcare was up 2,900 jobs, and was the only private-sector industry fully recovered to April 2019 levels.Oil and gas was the only sector with fewer jobs than last April.The state’s 6,000 oil and gas jobs in April were 2,600 below April 2020 levels, and 3,900 below April 2019.Local government jobs were 2,000 higher than April 2020; state government jobs were 1,200 higher.Federal government lost 500 jobs, without the temporary employment boost from hiring 2020 Census takers. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained 6.7% in April. The comparable U.S. rate increased from 6.0% to 6.1%.
