Marijuana plant from Fairbanks

A cannabis plant from Rosie Creek Farm in Fairbanks. 

 News-Miner photo

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has announced appointees to the state’s Marijuana Task Force. Dunleavy created the task force in September to review current regulations, fees and tax structures impacting marijuana operators.

The goal of the task force is to provide recommendations for improvement to the governor’s office, and it consists of 13 voting members.