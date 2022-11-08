Gov. Mike Dunleavy has announced appointees to the state’s Marijuana Task Force. Dunleavy created the task force in September to review current regulations, fees and tax structures impacting marijuana operators.
The goal of the task force is to provide recommendations for improvement to the governor’s office, and it consists of 13 voting members.
In addition to the Alaska Department of Revenue commissioner; the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development commissioner; and the director of the Department of Natural Resources, Division of Agriculture, the governor has appointed the following:
• Aaron Staissney, licensed marijuana operator.
• Sam Hachey, licensed marijuana operator.
• Gary Evans, licensed marijuana operator.
• Brandon Emmett, licensed marijuana/concentrate.
• Ryan Tunseth, licensed marijuana retailer.
• Frank Malone, limited licensed marijuana cultivator.
• Leif Abel, standard licensed marijuana cultivator.
• Nick Miller, a member of the Alaska Marijuana Control Board.
• Jana Weltzin, public member.
• City of Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs as the city, borough or municipality representative.