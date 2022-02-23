The Alaska Court of Appeals on Friday reversed the second-degree murder conviction of a Fairbanks man who fatally shot his landlord in 2014 as a result of prosecutorial misconduct.
Chad Alan Zurlo, 45, was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Steven Corcoran, a 51-year old landlord who entered Zurlo’s living space uninvited and intoxicated in May 2014. Zurlo was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
The opinion, filed Friday by a two-judge panel, found that the state prosecutor withheld exculpatory evidence that may have proven that Zurlo acted in self-defense and deliberately presented a “distorted view” of evidence to the grand jury prior to his indictment on May 16, 2014.
“Alaska law is clear that the grand jury indictment is the ‘foundation’ underlying a criminal prosecution in this state: ‘If the indictment is seriously flawed, the conviction cannot stand,’” the opinion stated.
According to the 30-page opinion, Zurlo’s girlfriend told the prosecution during a pre-indictment interview that Corcoran carried a gun in his waistband and had previously threatened to shoot Zorlo. A few hours after the interview, the prosecutor told the grand jury that Corcoran “wasn’t known to carry a gun on his person or anything like that,” according to the opinion. The prosecutor also failed to question the woman about Corcoran’s previous threats or gun possession during her testimony.
“The duty of a prosecutor to inform the grand jury of exculpatory evidence arises directly from the independence of the grand jury and the protective role it is intended to play in Alaska’s criminal justice system,” the opinion read.
On the evening of the shooting, Zurlo told troopers that he shot the man in self defense, after Corcoran entered his living space and stated: “I can end you right now, or I should kill you right now.” He maintained that he fired his gun after Corcoran reached behind his back, the opinion stated.
The defense previously moved to dismiss the indictment in 2014, but the request was denied.
At the time, the Alaska Supreme Court was “unaware of [girlfriend’s] interview with the prosecutor in which she had corroborated Zurlo’s claims that Corcoran was known to carry and that he had threatened to shoot Zurlo a week earlier,” according to the opinion.