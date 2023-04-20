A federal appeals court ruled in favor of ConocoPhillips Alaska on Wednesday, allowing the oil company to continue with wintertime construction season work on the Willow oil mine on the North Slope.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals denied the request by environmental companies in a single sentence and consolidated two separate appeals with a deadline to submit opening briefs by May 2.

