A federal appeals court ruled in favor of ConocoPhillips Alaska on Wednesday, allowing the oil company to continue with wintertime construction season work on the Willow oil mine on the North Slope.
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals denied the request by environmental companies in a single sentence and consolidated two separate appeals with a deadline to submit opening briefs by May 2.
Several environmental groups had filed two separate appeals challenging a April 3 decision by U.S. District Court Sharon Gleason allowing ConocoPhillips to go on with its wintertime construction, which has short window.
The environmental groups had petitioned Gleason for an injunction after President Joe Biden greenlighted the Willow development in March. Gleason’s ruling indicated that a combination of economic harm caused by delayed work and strong state and federal legislative support outweighed concerns for granting an injunction.
The project garnered widespread support from Alaska’s Congressional delegation, the Alaska Legislature and Gov. Mike Dunleavy, on top of endorsements from North Slope local and tribal governments, business and trade businesses. The Alaska Delegation in a joint statement welcomed the 9th Circuit ruling.
"The Willow Project passed another important legal test last night as the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Lower 48 radical environmentalists’ request to immediately stop construction of the project,” Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan said.
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski criticized the obstacles environmentalists set up with each delay on a short winter construction season.
"This ruling is welcomed news and only reaffirms what Alaskans have known all along: the Willow Project is good for Alaska, and our nation’s energy security,” Murkowski said.
U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, called the ruling another victory for Alaska "in our ongoing effort to stem outmigration, improve our state’s public services, and secure an Alaskan source of gap oil for the ongoing clean energy transition."
Wednesday’s ruling puts the $8 billion Willow project one step further toward development. Billed as the largest oil development in decades, it would produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil a day at its peak and as much as 600 million barrels over is lifetime.
ConocoPhillips spokeswoman Rebecca Boys in a statement said the company was pleased with the decision and “allows the Willow project to continue moving forward during already shortened work season.”
Environmental groups were less than pleased with the decision, condemning a project they consider a “carbon bomb.”
“This ruling comes as more hard news and demonstrates again how the oil and gas industry exerts so much power over those whose health and food are most impacted and who will most experience the climate harm and disaster this project will fuel,” said Siqiñiq Maupin, executive director of Sovereign Inupiat for a Living Arctic in a Wednesday statement. “Corporate and political interests continue to sacrifice places like Teshekpuk Lake and communities like Nuiqsut for their profits. We will continue to fight this project and protect Teshekpuk Lake and do so every step of the way.”
The environmental groups challenging the Willow project contend the courts’ decisions ignore the merits of the case and the harm the large oil project can create.
“It is difficult not to see how a system that prioritizes oil and gas exploitation over the health of people and the planet disregards the voices of those without institutional power and wealth,” said Bridget Psarianos, lead staff attorney with Trustees for Alaska. “This devastating ruling only deepens our commitment to holding agencies and industry accountable to the impacts of their decisions on communities, climate, and the health of the planet.”
The overall litigation against ConocoPhillips and the Willow project remain ongoing in court.
