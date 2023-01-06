TikTok

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has banned the social media app TikTok from all state devices, his office announced Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, citing growing concerns pertaining to national security.

 Dreamstime/TNS

TikTok is now a no-no on any state-owned computer, network or electronic device.

A Friday directive from Gov. Mike Dunleavy calls for TikTok to be immediately removed from state devices due to security and privacy concerns. Dunleavy’s announcement comes after Congress banned TikTok last month from electronic devices managed by the U.S. House of Representatives. The U.S. Senate also approved a ban of the app on all U.S. government devices.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.