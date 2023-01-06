TikTok is now a no-no on any state-owned computer, network or electronic device.
A Friday directive from Gov. Mike Dunleavy calls for TikTok to be immediately removed from state devices due to security and privacy concerns. Dunleavy’s announcement comes after Congress banned TikTok last month from electronic devices managed by the U.S. House of Representatives. The U.S. Senate also approved a ban of the app on all U.S. government devices.
The University of Alaska recently launched an advertising campaign on TikTok, one of the world’s fastest-growing social media apps that lets users create and share short videos. The university is conducting an independent investigation of the social media company, according to a spokeswoman.
TikTok is owned by ByteDance, which is based in Beijing and has U.S. officials worried that it could be sharing user information with the Chinese government. The popular social media app tracks users' preferences and personal information, including email addresses, phone numbers and WiFi networks.
Multiple states, especially those led by Republicans, have taken action to limit the use of TikTok on government devices. A “60 Minutes” segment on the app focused on growing concerns on its content for teenagers.
“Simply put, TikTok poses a clear risk to any network or user it touches,” reads the memo from Dunleavy to all commissioners and executive staff.
“National security experts continue to highlight TikTok as a national security concern,” the memo reads, “including the possibility that the Chinese government may use TikTok to control data collection, influence TikTok’s recommendation algorithm, and compromise personal devices.
“Use of TikTok on state-owned electronic devices or on private devices that are connected to state networks poses a risk that a foreign government may access confidential or private data from state agencies and employees.”
A new collaboration between the University of Alaska and the Alaska Travel Industry Association features “A Day in the Life” TikTok videos of students attending college while working in the hospitality industry.
Robbie Graham, UA associate vice president with Office of Public Affairs, said the university is evaluating whether to move the ad campaign to a new platform.
“The university and its many departments and colleges have used the TikTok platform in a variety of ways, and our students also engage on TikTok,” reads the email from Graham to the News-Miner.
“While the university is governed by the Board of Regents, the governor's announcement today raises legitimate security concerns," the email reads. "These same concerns about TikTok also have been raised at the federal level. The university believes it would be worthwhile and prudent to independently evaluate the use of TikTok on university devices and we will be doing so in the week ahead."
