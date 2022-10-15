The Alaska Public Offices Commission heard evidence Friday for and against the finance complaint lodged at Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s election campaign but did not issue an immediate ruling.
The complaint was filed with APOC, alleging that Dunleavy is using volunteers who earn a paycheck from the state to help his campaign staff. The Alaska Public Interest Research Group and the nonprofit 907 Initiative — both political advocacy groups — are working with Scott Kendall, a former staffer for former Gov. Bill Walker, who is running for governor against Dunleavy.
The core argument is that Brett Huber, a former governor adviser, is working for the Dunleavy campaign as a deputy treasurer, as a consultant for the governor’s office, and for A Stronger Alaska, an independent expenditure group.
State law prohibits contact between independent expenditure groups and the governor or his campaign.
A Stronger Alaska was given $3 million in February 2021 from the Republican Governors Association that wasn’t disclosed until this year. The group’s purpose is to help elect or reelect Republican governors.
APOC’s decision could pave the way for A Stronger Alaska to continue spending the remaining money provided by RGA without incident. APOC could also call for the dissolution of A Stronger Alaska and the return of the money to donors.
Critics have called it “dark money” and allege it purposely hid the source. RGA doesn’t have to disclose its donors’ identities because the $3 million was allocated before Ballot Measure 2 went into effect Feb. 28, 2021.
During testimony, Kendall argued that documents, contracts and bank records showed overlapping payments to Huber’s company Strategic Synergies. He said there appeared to be some connection between RGA giving money to A Stronger Alaska the same day Huber incorporated his company in 2021.
Kendall said there’s no evidence that Huber took a “cooling off period” between leaving the campaign and jumping on board with A Stronger Alaska. Kendall added while the state doesn’t have a “cooling off” statute, he saw it as bad form. He added the Federal Elections Commission has its own version with a 120-day period.
Asked about the date of his company’s incorporation and RGA’s allocation to A Stronger Alaska, Huber has called it a coincidence and that he had no knowledge of the decision.
Campaign involvement
Questioned about his role in campaign discussions, Huber said that there were broad conversations early on with the governor. When Kendall continued pressing about continued discussions, Huber said early on that “all sorts of people talk about all sorts of campaigns ... that’s just politics.”
Huber added most of the conversations were “nothing as if I was working on the campaign.”
Huber said his last official act for the Dunleavy campaign was at an Oct. 22, 2021, fundraising dinner. After that, he became more focused on taking care of his father in Missouri, who had Alzheimer’s and later died.
Huber later added he was considered to manage the Dunleavy campaign but turned it down because of his father’s condition.
Asked about his campaign experience, Huber said he had about 30 years of experience, but it mostly focused on managing them, not as a deputy treasurer.
He ran Dunleavy’s state senator campaign in 2013 and 2014.
Huber said he notified the campaign around Jan. 1 about focusing more on his father’s caregiving despite wanting to be more involved.
Huber said he was surprised to learn he wasn’t removed as a deputy treasurer and only found out after Dunleavy critics called attention to it.
He added he couldn’t speculate why the campaign decided not to do so.
He only learned that he was still listed on the campaign after Dunleavy critics, including Kendall, posted about it on Twitter May 31 and from a blog post by journalist Dermot Cole.
When asked if he contacted the campaign about the issue, Huber said he couldn’t because he was now working with A Stronger Alaska.
The Dunleavy campaign removed Huber’s name later that evening.
Huber said he later hired an attorney and is paying legal expenses personally. Kendall noted that Stone works for the same firm hired by the Dunleavy campaign attorney.
Role with ASG
Huber was questioned about his contract role with A Stronger Alaska; the complaint filed by AKPIRG and 907 and arguments made by Kendall paint Huber as a key decision maker for the group.
Huber left his role as a policy advisor on April 2 and transitioned into a contract policy adviser.
He said the Department of Law said there was nothing wrong with holding dual contracts, but he terminated it because as a precaution.
“I don’t believe I was legally required to, but that’s just how I’m built ... my reputation is very important to me,” Huber said.
Huber said the state payment he received in June was for his last month of contract work in May.
Huber was awarded a $50,000 six-month sole-source contract with the governor’s office on April 25 but that was announced a month later. His main contract was with the governor’s chief of staff.
Huber said his contract began April 29 with A Stronger Alaska.
Huber, while paid $11,500 a month by A Stronger Alaska, said his role “is fairly limited.”
“I provide expertise from Alaska,” he said, on top of research and coalition support building, opposition research and advice. “I am not a decision maker for ASA. I don’t hire or select firms, participate in the pollings and don’t write copy.”
He added he has no knowledge of who calls the shots for A Stronger Alaska, and that his main contact is Jake Eaton with The Political Company.
Asked who issues the checks or pays him, Huber said he doesn’t know. All of his payments from A Stronger Alaska are direct-deposited, with a notice.
He added he believes he is directly paid by the group, which he invoices.
Kendall asked about $315,000 in spending on campaign mailers, something Huber only learned about following the complaint filed with APOC.
Kendall attempted to bring up a 2020 APOC order against the “No On 2” campaign Huber volunteered with, which incorrectly listed the top three donors on mailers. Amodio, the ASG attorney, objected, saying it was irrelevant to the current hearing.
The commission chair allowed limited questioning after Kendall argued it related to Huber’s credibility, and Huber said he only followed advice given to him by APOC staff. Huber added he was a volunteer, and being paid $45,000 a month later was a decision made payment by the campaign.
Kendall later accused A Stronger Alaska of being a shell for RGA, calling it a big issue, especially if Huber is being paid by RGA itself. He submitted documents the commission briefly recessed to consider, admitting as possible indication RGA never gave A Stronger Alaska $3 million.
Stacey Stone, RGA’s attorney, objected and said the issue should be resolved after the election. Asked by the commission if he had proof, Kendall said he couldn’t prove it because he lacks access to Huber’s bank records.
Attorneys for A Stronger Alaska and RGA objected, and Stone said if sued, RGA would provide bank statements proving false Kendall’s submitted documents.
During closing arguments, Kendall argued most of his evidence is circumstantial based on public documents but that it paints a common sense picture that can’t be ignored. He added that RGA, who provided the money, decided not to cooperate, as is its right, to provide documentation or bank records. However, he added donors have free speech rights and can start up a new political action committee. Doing so, however, means PAC would have to disclose who its donors are.
A Stronger Alaska could either dissolve or simply choose to refund the money, who can recontribute “if they want to continue speech in this election.”
Attorneys for A Stronger Alaska, including Richard Moses, said Kendall failed to show a burden of proof that Huber did anything wrong.
He called the complaint built on a series of “ifs and buts.”
“You don’t bring these accusations on the closing day of a campaign with ifs and buts,” Moses said.
He added that complaints by Kendall and the groups who filed the complaint about a lack of a full investigation were baseless. He added Kendall brought up the issue in a Memorial Day weekend tweet, long before election season started. The complaint itself wasn’t filed until after Labor Day and closer to elections, when the public and media were more likely to pay attention.
“The timing is suspicious,” Moses said. “If it had been filed before May 31, there would have time for a full investigation.”
Moses called Kendall’s argument a shield for trying to uncover RGA’s donors.
“He wants to dox the donors of the money ... he wants to know who it came from,” Moses said.
Moses added that Huber provided honest accounting of his role, adding that Huber “doesn’t know who actually pays his paycheck.”
Attorney Tom Amodio, also with A Strong Alaska’s legal team, added that Kendall was doing nothing but trying to damage Huber’s reputation. Amodio also alluded that Kendall, a former staffer for former Gov. Bill Walker, might be doing this to benefit Walker’s gubernatorial campaign.
Kendall denied the allegations, noting that he briefly worked for Walker but also worked for several other lawmakers in some capacity and worked in the same firm as Moses at one time.
The APOC commission concluded the hearing and entered into executive session to discuss the testimony and arguments.
Anne Helzer, the commission chair, said APOC has 10 days to render a decision.
“Our job is to ensure that process is smooth,” Helzer said. “We will try to get a decision as quick as possible realizing the closeness of the election.”