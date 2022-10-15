Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Gov. Mike Dunleavy discusses the highlights of the fiscal 2023 budget during a June news conference.

 News-Miner Photo

The Alaska Public Offices Commission heard evidence Friday for and against the finance complaint lodged at Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s election campaign but did not issue an immediate ruling.

The complaint was filed with APOC, alleging that Dunleavy is using volunteers who earn a paycheck from the state to help his campaign staff. The Alaska Public Interest Research Group and the nonprofit 907 Initiative — both political advocacy groups — are working with Scott Kendall, a former staffer for former Gov. Bill Walker, who is running for governor against Dunleavy.

