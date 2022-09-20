With no salmon, First Chief Patrick McCarty of Ruby said his family will make do.
“We didn’t get any salmon. Nobody got any here,” he said. “I got moose. We will make do with that.”
For the third year, salmon runs were low in the Yukon River. With winter coming, fish are being flown out to Interior villages to help feed people impacted by the salmon fishery disaster.
Officials with the Tanana Chiefs Conference said they purchased 70,000 pounds of sockeye salmon, which is plentiful in the Bristol Bay region with record numbers, from Copper River Seafoods. At least three local tribes have purchased fish in bulk to distribute to members.
The state of Alaska released its fall update on the Yukon River Salmon Fishery last week, announcing some of the lowest numbers on record.
“Both the fall chum and coho salmon runs are nearly complete entering the Yukon River,” the Sept. 13 report from Alaska Department of Fish and Game reads. “The Yukon River fall chum salmon run is projecting to be the third lowest on record (1974–2021), while the coho salmon run is projecting to be the second lowest. The fall chum salmon run is projected to be 240,000 fish compared to a historical run size of 1 million fish. The coho salmon run is projected to be near 100,000 fish compared to a historical run size of 234,000 fish.
“According to the Fall Chum Salmon Management Plan, the in-season projections do not meet the threshold of 300,000 fish needed to allow subsistence, personal use, or commercial fishing,” the report reads. “The fall chum salmon run is unlikely to meet the drainage-wide escapement goal of 300,000-600,000 fish, tributary escapement goals, and Canadian treaty objectives. Subsistence fishermen can expect the closures for fall chum salmon to last through at least September, similar to 2021.”
The 2020 and 2021 Yukon River salmon fisheries were both declared a federal disaster.
Brian Ridley, chief and chairman of Tanana Chiefs Conference, said the agency’s 2022 fish relief effort started over the summer when TCC decided to look for a source of high-quality fish.
Their original goal was to get the fish out to villages before drying season. The shipments to Yukon River villages started last month and will go on for about another month on chartered flights, Ridley said.
The Tanana Chiefs Conference, which has 42 tribal members, is a nonprofit that serves tribes in a huge swath of Interior Alaska, a region of 235,000 miles or 37% of the state.
Ridley said TCC is partnering with the state, which is paying to transport the fish. TCC is paying for the salmon. Last year, their roles were reversed, he said.
Villages to receive the sockeye salmon so far are Koyukuk, Chalkyitsik, Birch Creek, Beaver, Arctic Village, Hughes, Rampart, Stevens Village, Evansville, Allakaket, Alatna and Manley, according to Rachel Saylor, executive director of communications for TCC.
Tribes in Galena, Koyukuk and Tanacross have also reportedly purchased fish.
Howard Beasley, a retired water plant operator, said the Louden Tribal Council in Galena made sure every family had a box of fish. They were frozen in a layer of ice and took a couple of days to thaw.
“It was different. We’ve never had frozen fish like that before,” he said. “They were smaller fish. Once we learned how to work with them, I kind of enjoyed it.”
Some people are worried about the long-term implications for the Yukon River people’s way of life with families gathering at fish camp.
It’s unclear how long before the salmon numbers in the Yukon River improve.
Charlie Wright lives in Rampart.
“When I was a young man, the river was plum full of salmon. In the last year, we have lost 50% of our stock in the Yukon River king salmon run. It’s going to take decades to rebuild this run.”
McCarty, the first chief of Ruby, worries about overfishing, especially in the high seas. He “hopes that we can preserve something for the future,” he said.
A meeting is planned at 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall in Fairbanks involving federal agencies to discuss subsistence fishing.
“The Department of the Interior (DOI) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recognize that subsistence practices are vital lo the life ways and culture of Alaska Native communities and people. DOI and NOAA invite you to consult on fisheries protection and restoration,” a meeting announcement reads.
“We’re hoping things can turn around over time,” said Ridley, the TCC chairman. “That’s the goal here. Everything we are doing is to try to get the fish to come back like they were.”