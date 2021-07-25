Another structure has burned in Two Rivers.
Alaska State Troopers were notified of a fire at the Grange Hall Community Center located in Two Rivers on Grange Hall Road early Saturday morning.
The blaze occurred at approximately 1:40 a.m. and the structure is considered to be “a total loss,” according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch.
The cause and origin of the fire is unknown and is being investigated by a Deputy Fire Marshal, according to the report.
Saturday’s fire comes just weeks after a string of arson attacks in Two Rivers.
Six fires are currently under investigation as arson and a reward of almost $15,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible. Homes and a thrift store are among the structures to have burned.
State and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are working on the case, according to Alaska Public Safety Commissioner Jim Cockrell.
“The Alaska State Troopers, along with the state fire marshal and the FBI, are going to work aggressively on this investigation until it’s resolved,” Fairbanks Trooper Captain Eric Spitzer previously said regarding the Two Rivers arson attacks.
On social media, the latest fire prompted calls from Two Rivers for possible actions such as 24-hour drone surveillance, organized community watches, and taking volunteer shifts driving a water truck. Two Rivers does not have a fire department or firefighting service.
Residents also commented on the loss of the community building, referencing longtime residents who had been married at the Grange Hall, worked elections there, and who helped build the hall.
Anyone with information about this fire, or any of the recent fires in Two Rivers is encouraged to call the Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100.
