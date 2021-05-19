The Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) is the target of a cyber attack that breached multiple programs in Alaska's largest department, including the public website, Vital Records System, Background Check System and Provider Vaccine Exchange.
“I want to assure Alaskans that our department is doing everything possible to get our website back up and running safely and to understand the scope of the attack, its impacts, and how to prevent this from happening in the future,” DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum said.
DHSS announced in a press release Tuesday night that it is working with authorities to mitigate the damage and secure servers, systems and databases.
The DHSS intrusion is the second cyber attack against the state of Alaska in less than a month. Malware was discovered on the Alaska Court System on April 29. The court system is bringing back online services as it secures the network.
A court system spokesperson said Wednesday, "We do not have evidence that the attacks are related."
DHSS does not know when its web services will be running again, according to a prepared statement.
"As is common with an investigation into this type of cyber attack, this one is expected to take some time to fully understand the full scope and impact of the incident."
The department is notifying partners, vendors and individuals directly affected by the cyber attack.
Here is the complete list of impacted DHSS services (as of May 18):
• AKAIMS – Alaska's Behavioral Health and Substance Abuse Management System
• DHSS public website
• State of Alaska Vital Records System
• DHSS Background Check System
• Find A Childcare Provider
• Case Management System – Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Work Activities
• IBIS – Indicator Based Information System for Public Health
• ILP – Grantee Based System for Infant Learning Program
• Grantee-based information exchange for the Infant Learning Program
• Grantee-based reporting for the Infant Learning Program
• SAGE – System for Schools to Report Vaccine Data to Public Health
• YODA – Youth Offender Data Application for Youth Courts
• GEMS – Grantee Portal for Grants Electronic Management System
• AKVaxMatch – Alaska Provider Vaccine Exchange
• Developmental Disabilities Waiver Online Form
• DHSS Epidemiological Bulletins
• Count of Available Beds in Various Behavioral Health Facilities
• Review Process for Health Care Construction Projects and Equipment Purchases State Expends for Medicaid
• Vital Statistics Online Data Request Form
DHSS is responding to phone calls. Its main number is 907-269-7800.
