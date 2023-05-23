Anderson elder Roy “Garland” Watson is missing, according to a report from Alaska State Troopers.
He was reported missing on May 21 at about 3:28 p.m. He is 74 years old, about 6 feet tall, and weighs 160 pounds. His hair is white, and he is balding. His eyes are blue.
He was last seen on May 19 in the city of Anderson as he was going for a walk. He may have been seen near the Clear Sky Lodge in Anderson on May 21.
His direction of travel is unknown. Also unknown is what he was wearing when he was last seen.
He usually carries a walking stick.
Anyone who has contact with him or has information about him is asked to contact Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100, reference #AK23050267.
