Anderson elder Roy “Garland” Watson is missing, according to a report from Alaska State Troopers.

He was reported missing on May 21 at about 3:28 p.m. He is 74 years old, about 6 feet tall, and weighs 160 pounds. His hair is white, and he is balding. His eyes are blue.

