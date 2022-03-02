A former clinical therapist who worked with emotionally troubled youth in Anchorage was sentenced Tuesday to more than five years in federal prison for the distribution of child pornography.
Shannon Robert Bell, 56, was sentenced to 69 months after pleading guilty last July to one count of distribution of child pornography. The remaining count related to the possession of child pornography was dismissed as part of the agreement.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bell worked as a clinical therapist at multiple inpatient treatment facilities in Anchorage for children struggling with pornography and sex addiction issues. Over the course of the investigation, Bell admitted to posting images and videos depicting sexual exploitation involving prepubescent children as young as age 6 and disclosed that he moderated a social media group focused on incest.
In the invitation-only Kik group, Bell engaged in chats with an undercover FBI agent detailing his long-standing involvement with child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He told investigators that he had been chatting online using Kik for a number of years.
“At the same time the defendant was acting as a counselor for vulnerable youth, he was also perpetuating the online sexual abuse of children, making his conduct particularly disgraceful,” said Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office.
Bell will complete 10 years of supervised release upon his release from prison and pay a $5,000 restitution fine and an additional $3,000 fine under a child pornography victim assistance program.
The FBI and Alaska Police Department investigated the case as part of the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.