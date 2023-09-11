An Anchorage-based artist won the Alaska State Council on the Arts Artistic License Plate Competition with her design “Fireweed in Denali.”
Alaskans voted for the winner and Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled the winner at the Alaska State Fair in August.
Sabrina Kessakorn’s design will be distributed and sold at DMVs across the state from 2024 through 2027. “It’ll be really special to see the actual product once it’s out there,” she said.
The spirit of the competition is to encourage creativity, celebrate unique experiences living in Alaska, and highlight the importance of engaging with art in our daily lives. The State Council on the Arts administers the competition in keeping with its mission to advance creativity as a core civic value and identity for Alaska. Residents voted among six semi-finalists that featured designs of whales, fireweed, the midnight sun, and dog-sledding.
Kessakorn said that previous license plates already feature mountains, bears, the state flag, and the gold rush. “I wanted to have something iconic and Alaskan but didn’t want to do something that was done before.” She said that fireweed is found everywhere in Alaska and Denali, as the tallest mountain in the state and in North America, is a special mountain to Alaskans.
“I chose to do sunset because the alpenglow is so special and there’s nothing quite like it,” she said. She said that she hoped her title, “Fireweed in Denali,” honors the stewards and indigenous people of Alaska.
She said that she’s excited to have won the competition and grateful for the support. Kessakorn will be awarded $1,000.
Kessakorn owns Fetching Constellations, an Anchorage-based business offering artistic services and artwork.
She said that as an artist and environmentalist, her goal is to bridge the gap between the arts, sciences, and humanities.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.