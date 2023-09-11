Fireweed in Denali

Sabrina Kessakorn of Anchorage won the annual Alaska Artistic License Plate competition win her design “Fireweed in Denali.”

An Anchorage-based artist won the Alaska State Council on the Arts Artistic License Plate Competition with her design “Fireweed in Denali.”

Alaskans voted for the winner and Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled the winner at the Alaska State Fair in August.

