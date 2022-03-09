A Lebanese national was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for sex trafficking two teenage girls in Anchorage in 2019, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
Nicola William Mongo, 23, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in February 2021 to a charge of trafficking minors, according to court documents. Mongo is one of three men convicted in the federal case.
The men targeted a 14-year-old girl and 17-year-old developmentally disabled teenager who did not have support or housing in Anchorage, a news release stated.
According to court documents, the men would force the victims to advertise their services on adult escort websites and transport the girls to dates, oftentimes armed with a firearm. The men would then confiscate a percentage of the profits from the victims after they performed sex acts for money.
The 17-year-old disabled victim “was so manipulated that she believed Mongo was her boyfriend and would do anything for him,” according to the release. The teenagers would be physically abused by Mongo if they refused to go on the dates.
“Using minors in a sex trafficking operation requires a horrifying degree of selfishness and indifference toward vulnerable victims,” said U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. of the District of Alaska. “It is among the most depraved crimes on the books, and we and our law enforcement partners will do everything we can to bring offenders like Mr. Mongo to justice.”
The Anchorage Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated the case as part of the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.
Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office applauded the sentence and assured the public that local law enforcement is working to fight human trafficking.
“With a victim-centered approach, the FBI will continue working with our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to identify and hold human traffickers accountable,” he said in a statement.