An Anchorage antique shop owner was sentenced Wednesday to six months home confinement and ordered to pay more than $400,000 in fines and restitution for illegally trafficking walrus ivory and failing to report business income to the IRS.
Walter Earl, 76, owner of The Antique Gallery, illegally purchased more than 50 walrus tusks to keep as inventory for future illegal sales and regularly trafficked illegal walrus ivory, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. On three separate occasions, Earl knowingly violated the Lacey Act by illegally purchasing and selling walrus ivory head mounts to undercover agents. Earl attempted to conceal the illegal nature of the sales by falsifying documents and lying to purchasers about the ivory’s source, according to the release.
Investigators also discovered that Earl intentionally failed to file individual income tax returns from 2013 through 2017.
Earl pleaded guilty to three felony wildlife trafficking counts under the federal Lacey Act and one count of tax evasion, according to the release. The court ordered Earl to pay $185,000 in fines, $216,054 in restitution to the IRS and forfeit the illegal walrus tusks and other marine mammal parts to the government, according to the release.
“The joint investigation revealed and recovered all the illicit profits from an underground operation trafficking in one of Alaska’s unique marine resources, the North Pacific Walrus,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson, District of Alaska. “As the sentence today reflects, our office, in partnership with law enforcement agencies, has ensured Mr. Earl has profited not one penny from his illegal endeavors. We are committed to protecting Alaska’s wildlife resources and will pursue fraudulent business activity, no matter which type.”
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement (USFWS) and the IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) investigated the case. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted in the investigation.
