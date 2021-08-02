An Anchorage grand jury has indicted a man in the death of Shelbey Skondovitch, the granddaughter of famed artist Alfred Skondovitch of Fairbanks.
The grand jury indicted 23 year-old Vincent Henry Friday on July 27 on charges of manslaughter, driving under the influence and violating conditions of release, according to a release from the Department of Law. Shelbey Skondovitch, who lived in Anchorage, died April 25 after Friday hit Skondovitch head-on near Ingra Street and 20th Avenue in Anchorage. Traffic camera video footage from the scene shows Friday’s 2015 Chevy Malibu missing a turn, hitting a curb and crossing the median and hitting Skondovitch’s Honda HRV, according to charging documents. Skondovitch died at the scene, and Friday was taken to an Anchorage hospital.
At the scene, officers found several beer bottle caps and an empty Four Loko can in Friday’s car, charging documents stated. Four Loko is an alcoholic beverage.
The Anchorage Superior Court issued a warrant for Friday’s arrest in the amount of $50,000 cash performance and required a third-party custodian be appointed, according to a release from the Department of Law. He will be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage after the warrant is served. If convicted at trial, Friday face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
Shelbey Skondovitch was born Sept. 15, 1997, to her parents, Leslye and Sidney Skondovitch. She was a 2016 graduate of East High School and lettered as a senior playing goalie for her combined high school hockey team Chugiak/Eagle River.
Her grandfather, Alfred, passed away in July 2011 in Anchorage after living in Fairbanks for 53 years with his wife, Patti. Alfred was born in London on Feb. 10, 1927, and arrived in New York in 1947. Known for his deeply personal and colorful abstract works, he first visited Alaska in 1958; married Patti in 1963; and the family, including young son Sidney, moved to New York City in 1966 for three months before returning to Fairbanks to live permanently. His sketches, drawings and paintings have been exhibited across the world in galleries in New York City, London and Paris, as well as Alaska, including numerous exhibitions at Well Street Art Company, Alaska House Art Gallery, Bear Gallery, and the University of Alaska Museum of the North. Patti still lives in Fairbanks.
“We are heartbroken that Shelbey’s life was taken so early in her life and in such a tragic manner,” Lara Duke, Shelbey’s aunt, said in a statement to the News-Miner. “The family is thankful for the support of friends and family and we hope that justice will be carried out soon, starting with the arrest of the accused. Nothing will bring back Shelbey, but we need answers to help with some semblance of closure, especially for Shelbey’s mom and dad, and to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”