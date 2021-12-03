A couple was sentenced to federal prison for operating a drug ring in Anchorage for more than seven years, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.
May Saelee, aka “The First Lady,” 47, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy and money laundering charges in August 2019, according to court documents.
Her husband, Cher Vang, aka “The President,” 47, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy and money laundering charges in July 2019, according to court documents.
The couple was arrested in August 2018 as part of a months-long federal investigation into a drug ring operating out of Mountain View.
According to court documents, the two distributed more than 306 grams of methamphetamine in the Anchorage area between August 2011 and 2018 and sporadically deposited $150,000 in drug proceeds to avoid federal detection. The couple purchased property and various personal items with the drug money, which will be forfeited to the United States government under the plea agreement, the release said.
Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson, District of Alaska, applauded the conviction and the agreed upon sentence.
“With today’s sentencing, we have put an end to another drug trafficking ring responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Anchorage and the surrounding area,” Wilson said. “These dangerous drugs are destructive poisons that threaten the health and safety of our communities. We will continue to work together with our law enforcement partners to ensure that drug traffickers are held responsible for the harm they cause.”