A 65-year-old Anchorage businessman has agreed to pay $397,990 after fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief loans intended for struggling small businesses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
According to settlement documents, Robert Gross submitted fraudulent statements between April 6 and Sept. 3, 2020, for six businesses he owned in order to obtain loans and advances from the Economic Injury Disaster Program (EIDL), a source of relief under the CARES Act. He reportedly provided false information regarding the revenue, number of employees and related wages at the businesses.
As part of the criminal nonprosecution agreement, Gross agreed to pay the $164,000 small business loan in full, plus damages in the amount of $242,990 to the United States and admitted to making fraudulent statements, the release said.
“During a global pandemic, the defendant took advantage of aid programs designed as a lifeline providing critical relief for hard working people in our communities impacted by COVID,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wislon, District of Alaska said in a statement. “Our office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable individuals who exploit the CARES Act.”
The CARES Act was enacted by Congress on March 27, 2020 to provide emergency assistance to individuals, families and businesses affected by the pandemic and allocated funding to the EIDL program. The EIDL program provides funds, which can be used to cover a wide array of normal operating expenses, to small businesses that experienced a temporary loss of revenue as a result of the pandemic.
The FBI, U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Inspector General and the Western Regional Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Fonstad and Michael Heyman prosecuted the case.