With temperatures about 20 degrees above average this weekend, Fairbanks trick or treaters might actually get the opportunity to show off their Halloween costumes this year. The temperature is predicted to be as high as 40 degrees on Halloween day and, also unusual, this will almost definitely be the fifth Oct. 31 in the past six years without snow.
The warm temperatures in Fairbanks are caused by a strong Chinook effect, climatologist Rick Thoman said. Sometimes referred to as “snow eaters,” Chinook winds are dry and warm winds that often raise temperatures dramatically. According to Thoman, when air from the the Gulf of Alaska crosses mountain ranges, it loses moisture in the form of precipitation. When the air descends “it ends up being warmer because of the loss of moisture,” Thoman said.
The expected high today is 41 degrees, which is “way, way warmer” than the Oct. 31 average high of 21 degrees. The last time Fairbanks reached 40 degrees on Halloween was in 1995. And if it does get even warmer, it will be the first Oct. 31 with a temperature over 40 degrees since 1970.
Thoman is confident that this will be another “brown” (snowless) Halloween in Fairbanks, which is also unusual. For about 70 years — between 1941 and 2015 — there was only one Halloween without at least an inch of snow on the ground.
Even more abnormal is that four of the five brown Halloweens have occurred since 2015. In other words, for about 70 years, there was very reliably snow on the ground, but over the past six years it was more common for there to not be snow. This year will likely continue the snowless streak.
“That does seem quite remarkable,” Thoman said.
According to Thoman, there are two reasons that the past few Halloweens have lacked snow. The first is simply that there has not been any precipitation. The second reason is that there has been precipitation, but in the form of rain.
This year is a hybrid of the two, Thoman said. There was a lot of precipitation in October, but that all occurred in the first few days of the month. Since then, the mild weather has “gradually eroded away the snow cover,” Thoman explained.
While Fairbanks is feeling the warm aspect of the Chinook phenomenon, other areas are feeling the windy component. The National Weather Service issued high wind advisories for Alaska Range Passes, with gusts from 60 to 80 miles per hour forecast in the Delta Junction area through Sunday evening.
Going forward, temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 30s going into next week, but are still projected to be slightly warmer than this past week. But, Thoman said, “there is an end in sight” to the warm weather, as temperatures will likely trend back to normal by the end of next week.