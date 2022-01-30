Alaska is again leading the nation in Covid-19 cases, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and hospitalizations increased dramatically this past week as well. Due to the surge related to the Omicron variant, Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center is transitioning to providing services through telehealth whenever possible.
Covid cases
Alaska’s seven day case rate is 1,644 cases per 100,000, which is the highest in the nation. This is a nearly 200% increase from the week prior, according to CDC statistics. While this is not the highest spike in the United States, it is one of the highest, said Alaska State Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin. The entire state is once again on high alert for virus transmission, according to DHSS.
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 5,897 cases between Thursday and Friday, in addition to another 5,497 recorded between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Fairbanks has consistently ranked second for number of cases, with 575 cases reported Friday and another nearly 600 cases on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations also spiked dramatically this week. DHSS reported 104 recent resident hospitalizations between Wednesday and Friday. The hospitalization rate increased roughly 4%, from 12.5% to 16.4%, in those two days.
Hospitals turn to telehealth
Hospitals across the state are overwhelmed by Omicron, albeit in a different way than they were during the Delta wave, explained Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink. During Delta, hospitals struggled to accommodate the sheer number of Covid patients. Omicron is less severe but more contagious, so the challenge now is the number of healthcare providers who are unable to work due to Covid infection or exposure.
“Driven by the recent surge in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant,” Chief Andrew Isaac has transitioned most services to telehealth, said Scott Miller, director of Telehealth and Health Innovation. Miller said that the majority services are now being delivered by telehealth, including primary care, pediatrics and women’s appointments. Urgent care, however, cannot be virtual and therefore remains in person.
The goal is to keep both patients and staff safe by eliminating unnecessary contact, Miller said. Along with helping slow transmission, telehealth “absolutely” helps to minimize disruptions created by staff being out of the office due to Covid exposure or infection. Since Jan. 1, 11% of employees of Tanana Chiefs Conference (the organization that owns and operates Chief Andrew Isaac) have tested positive for the virus, according to Executive Director of Health Services Jacoline Bergstrom. This does not account for employees who are unable to work due to Covid exposure — an even greater number. Instead of rescheduling the appointment, staff can continue to see patients virtually.
Right now, the main benefit of telehealth is safety, but method is also more convenient. Patients can visit the doctor without leaving their home, meaning they do not need to battle icy roads or inclement weather. Additionally, with telehealth the provider is able to see their patient, meaning that the interaction is similar to an in person visit, said Miller.
The quality of care is the most important aspect, and Miller said that this has not been sacrificed. Patients and providers, he said, “are still able to make the human connection from afar.”
Yet one drawback to telehealth, according to Miller, is that the physical component of medical exams is missing, which is important for procedures such as taking blood pressure or listening to a heartbeat.
Another issue Miller said Chief Andrew Isaac has encountered is that not everyone has access to a smartphone or internet. In these cases, they talk with the patient to determine an alternate plan, such as a telephonic visit. When a physical visit is absolutely necessary, Miller said, the patient is examined and leaves “as quickly as possible” to limit contact points. “Telehealth is never going to replace in person medicine,” said Miller. Rather, he added, it augments it.
Although the plan is for most staff to be back in the office and for there to be more in person visits once the Omicron surge is over, telehealth will likely stick around in some respect, Miller said. “The drive of telehealth right now is safety, but when Covid settles down it’s more about convenience,” he explained.