Gov. Mike Dunleavy added $117 million to his proposed budget to shore up a severely understaffed Public Defenders Agency, add positions to the Public Advocacy office, and add operational funding for the Alaska Marine Highway System, among other additions.
The Public Defender and Public Advocacy offices would receive $8.3 million under Dunleavy’s revised budget in order to boost hourly pay and the number of cases attorneys can handle. It also provides a 20% raise for contract attorneys the state hires for defense proceedings.
“These amendments will hopefully take care of some of those issues and take pressure off the system,” Dunleavy said Wednesday in announcing the budget increases. He noted a backlog in cases date back to the start of the pandemic.
Samantha Cherot, who heads Alaska Public Defender’s Office, said the additional funding will assist her department, especially after the agency notified Nome and Bethel courts it would suspend accepting new cases.
“The decision to decline new appointments in Nome and Bethel ... is a very difficult one due to immediate shortages in staffing, especially for an organization that is full of attorneys and staff committed to public service and defending the constitutional rights of Alaska,” Cherot said.
She added the hope is that the current situation is short-term and temporary.
“We are just two or three experienced attorneys away from accepting these most serious cases in Nome and Bethel,” Cherot said. “I think these funds are critical to being able to offer more pay to private attorneys to take some of these cases to provide some relief for our already overburdened attorneys.”
According to a fiscal note for the amendment, Alaska’s lead trial attorneys carry an average of 100 cases, including approximately 25 unclassified and class A felonies at one time. Half of them also serve as supervisors responsible for managing a team of attorneys and support staff due to staffing shortages.
James Stinson, director of the Alaska Office of Public Advocacy, agreed.
“We have been taking hits, but thankfully we live in a state that has a responsive Legislature and governor,” Stinson said.
According to a fiscal note, OPA contracts out cases to the private sector when there are conflict of interests with existing staff or when there are no available attorneys to take on additional case appointments.
“It’s been a long running issue, trying to attract private attorneys willing to take on these difficult cases with the rates of pay we offer,” Stinson said. “This is a solution to that issue, and I think this will go a long way in helping address the case backlog and finding representation for conflict cases that have multiple layers of conflict that are very difficult to place in house.”
OPA has no control over the number of appointments made by the courts and has a constitutional mandate to provide services to any and all appointments made to the agency, the fiscal notes states.
“It’s not a silver bullet … but this is a pathway forward,” Stenson said.
Another amendment adds $9 million for the Division of Public Assistance to address a backlog in eligibility determinations for the Alaska Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and for Medicaid. Dunleavy’s proposed capital improvement already includes $54 million to complete the division’s computer system migration to a new, modern platform.
The $9 million will pay for about 100 additional temporary staff.
Department of Public Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg said it’s all hands on deck.
According to a fiscal note, Medicaid eligibility must be redetermined for all 263,000 enrolled Alaskans from April 1, 2023, through August 31, 2024, as required through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.
“There’s an arc of effort to address the backlog and put us into a position that we can work on redetermination of Medicaid eligibility,” Hedberg said.
The ferry system amendments provide for three pots of money to match federal funding in order to build new vessels, match operating costs with existing revenue and for capital projects. Ryan Anderson, commissioner of the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, said the federal government awarded Alaska $285 million in grants from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“Our team competed nationally for the grants, and we won,” Anderson said.
About $64 million in federal funding goes toward replacing the MV Tustumena. Funding will be used to modernize the Columbia, Kennicott, Matanuska and Tazlina ferries, providing $45 million in operating funds. The grants will also be used to upgrade the docks in Juneau and Cordova and replace the docks at Pelican, Tatitlek and Chenega.
Other amendments include $7.5 million for a Department of Public Safety vessel replacement, $5 million each for the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute and Alaska Travel Industry, $7.5 million for Alaska Energy Authority (AEA) Renewable Energy Grants and $8 million for wildfire suppression efforts. About $24.4 million would be used for Medicaid rates and match.
About $250,000 would be used for a dedicated Alaska State Trooper to investigate in-custody inmate deaths and reported felony and misdemeanor criminal cases within the correctional facilities. Another $2.8 million would fund 10 more Village Public Safety Officers and add to housing allowances in rural Alaska.
Dunleavy said there is enough funding in the state’s Constitutional Budget Reserve Fund (or CBR) to address the funds. However, he stressed the importance of state lawmakers passing carbon management and monetization bills he introduced in January.
Dunleavy introduced the legislation as ways to bolster the state’s economy on more than just oil.
“We are hoping the Legislature moves quickly on our carbon enabling bill so we can see what the interest is worldwide,” Dunleavy said. “We understand that even if the bill is passed and interest is shown, it will probably take a year or two years to see new revenue stream coming in.”
Dunleavy also stressed that the budget will likely change as the 33rd Legislature moves through the budgeting process in Juneau.
“When the budget comes back to me, it’s going to look a lot different from what we see now as a result of amendments,” Dunleavy said. “I will have to make some decisions then for the state of Alaska.”
As governor, Dunleavy has line item veto authority to reduce or eliminate funding.
“It’s going to be hard to tell what this budget will look like in the end game,” Dunleavy said. “But we believe what we’ve presented right now can be covered with existing revenues in the CBR.”