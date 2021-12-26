Tanana Chiefs Conference vice president Charlene Stern is facing new scrutiny regarding the recent firing of former Chief P.J. Simon, according to an amended legal complaint filed Wednesday by attorney Michael Walleri.
The lawsuit was initially brought by the villages of Dot Lake and Healy Lake against four members of the Tanana Chiefs Conference executive board, alleging that the defendants engaged in financial malfeasance, illegal meetings and a secret agreement to pay off an unnamed former employee.
The amended complaint alleges that Vice President Stern violated the nonprofit organization’s bylaws by calling a special board of directors meeting on Dec. 15 for the purpose of recalling Simon.
The amended complaint names Stern as the sole defendant in the case. It is unclear why the three other defendants previously named in the lawsuit — Charlie Wright, secretary and treasurer; Nancy James, Yukon Flats representative; and Herbie Demit, Upper Tanana representative — were removed from the complaint.
Under the TCC bylaws, a special meeting of the full board of directors must be called by the president or at the request of 12 or more directors representing at least two villages.
According to the complaint: “E-Board member director Carl Burgett challenged the legality of the upcoming special board meeting and disclosed that he had requested and examined the calls submitted by directors.”
Burgett reportedly discovered that “only eight villages called for special full board meeting after Nov. 12; of the eight, a non-director signed the call for three villages.”
“As a result of the public disclosures by director Burgett, it came clear that Ms. Sterns’ notice of a special TCC full board meeting did not comply with TCC Bylaws,” the complaint states.
Former Chief and Chairman Simon was recalled from his position during the special board of directors meeting Dec. 15. It is unclear what led to the change in leadership at the organization, as discussion behind the decision to recall Simon took place during executive session.
The amended complaint also alleges that the vote recalling Simon during the special board of directors meeting was invalid.
“Despite the fact that there are forty-five (45) TCC Directors and twenty-two (22) is less than half of the TCC Full Board of Directors, Ms. Sterns willfully and untruthfully announced or caused to be announced that the recall motion had passed by 2/3 of the Full Board, and that Mr. Simon was recalled,” the complaint states.
The Tanana Chiefs Conference executive board previously denied the lawsuit’s allegations in early December.
“Over the past few months, attacks and false allegations have been made against the TCC Executive Board of Directors,” TCC said in a statement. “The recent litigation is especially concerning. The litigation makes false allegations of ‘fiscal irregularities.’ These are not true and should not be believed. TCC has proudly held a strong financial standing.”
Attorney Michael Walleri did not immediately respond to a request for comment.