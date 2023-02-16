Gov. Mike Dunleavy presented an amended budget to the Alaska Legislature Wednesday, which includes funding to replace aging bridges in Interior Alaska.
The Department of Transportation will update the Alaska Highway at the Robertson, Johnson and Gerstle rivers; the Richardson Highway at mile 346; and the Steese Highway at the Chena Hot Springs Road undercrossing.
“We have bridge infrastructure on our National Highway System routes in the Interior that date back to the World War II era,” said Ryan Anderson, Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) commissioner. “We have a great opportunity to replace aging assets, improve safety, and ensure economic vitality to Alaska’s Interior.”
For example, the bridges at the Robertson and Gerstle rivers were built in 1944, a DOT news release stated. The department plans to upgrade the bridges to “current structural and seismic standards,” and expects them to last 75 years.
The existing bridge on the Steese Highway at milepost 5 is 45 years old with a design life of 50 years, the Department of Transportation explained. The project is expected to conclude in 2025.
DOT plans to replace the northbound bridge at milepost 346 on the Richardson Highway at the Chena Flood Control. According to Dunleavy’s budget, it will cost $1 million to update the bridge and improve drainage. DOT expects construction to finish at the end of 2026.
The three bridges along the Alaska Highway — the bridge at milepost 1390 crossing the Gerstle River, the bridge at milepost 1380 crossing the Johnson River, and the bridge at 1364 crossing the Robertson River — are considered functionally obsolete, according to DOT. The bridges will be updated by the end of 2027, with an allocation of more than $51.4 million going to the bridges.
The Department of Transportation did reference the Kinross/Mahn Choh ore hauling plan without mentioning the mine by name, noting that mining development has not been overlooked. Kinross plans to haul the gold ore 247 miles from Manh Choh, near Tetlin, to Kinross Fort Knox on 240 miles of public highway.
“... the condition of these bridges, and the need for their replacement, have been part of the conversations surrounding proposed mining development that would affect the Alaska, Richardson, and Steese Highways,” the DOT stated.
Gary Wilken is the spokesperson for Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways, an organization opposing Kinross Alaska’s planned Manh Choh truck hauling plan.
The funding, Wilken said, is “for a company that refuses to even maintain the roads and ... refuses to build their own infrastructure,” adding, “I hope we spend our money on our families and our state.”