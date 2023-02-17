The tribal councils of Allakaket and Huslia are withdrawing from a lawsuit seeking to hault construction of the Ambler Road.
The 200-mile proposed gravel road would connect the Dalton Highway north of Fairbanks to deposits of zinc, copper and other rare minerals in the Ambler Mining District. Construction of the road is valued at approximately $500 million. The road would cut through traditional caribou habitats, several streams and rivers, and part of Gates of the Arctic National Park.
Tanana Chiefs Conference, along with the villages of Allakaket, Alatna, Evansville, Huslia and Tanana, filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Interior in 2020 after the Trump administration approved the project in July of that year.
The Biden administration reversed the previous administration’s approval in February 2022 and will review the project by the end of 2023.
The two tribal councils in Huslia and Allakaket voted unanimously to withdraw from the lawsuit against the Ambler Access Road Final Environmental Impact Statement and Joint Record of Decision.
Second Chief Gordon Bergman of the Allakaket Village Council said the decision to withdraw was simple. “We have a vision of living healthier, easier lives,” Bergman said.
Allakaket does not have running water, and going through the Covid-19 pandemic without it was challenging, Bergman explained. “We depend on a subsistence lifestyle but are unable to afford it,” he said.
“Our council and community have considered both the concerns and potential benefits from the responsible development of our lands. We believe it’s important to recognize that we now walk in two worlds — continuing to respect and value our culture and subsistence lifestyles while also embracing the opportunity for economic growth and stability for our people through higher education and jobs,” Bergman said.
Chief Carl Burgett of Huslia said, “The Ambler Access Project and the development of the Ambler Mining District has the potential to provide not only jobs, but also the critical minerals necessary for our national security. We should not depend on foreign sources of these minerals when they can be developed more responsibly on our lands, to the benefit of our people and the entire nation.”
Chief Frank Thompson of Evansville said that he’s not critical of their decision, but he is disappointed that they switched their stance.
Tanana Chiefs Conference continues to move forward with the litigation, according to a release on Thursday. “TCC remains committed to protecting our lands, animals and ways of life and will continue to pursue all avenues to ensure the protection of these priceless resources,” Chief Brian Ridley said. “TCC continues its commitment to holding the Federal Government, the State of Alaska and any and all oversight agencies to providing a thorough and robust analysis in determining how best, if at all, to proceed with the Ambler Road Project.”