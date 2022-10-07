Department of Justice

A Bangladeshi national was arrested Tuesday in a joint effort involving the U.S. Attorney’s Office Alaska District for his alleged role in operating a child exploitation enterprise.

Zobaidul Amin, 24, was arrested Sept. 19 in Kuala Lampur, Malaysia, by the Royal Malaysia Police.

