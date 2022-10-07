A Bangladeshi national was arrested Tuesday in a joint effort involving the U.S. Attorney’s Office Alaska District for his alleged role in operating a child exploitation enterprise.
Zobaidul Amin, 24, was arrested Sept. 19 in Kuala Lampur, Malaysia, by the Royal Malaysia Police.
The U.S. Attorney’s office unsealed a 13-count indictment against Amin “related to his alleged abuse and exploitation of hundreds of minor victims in the District of Alaska and elsewhere in the U.S,” according to a Justice Department news release.
His arrest was coordinated in part with FBI’s Anchorage field office, and he was charged by the Malaysia Attorney General’s Chambers on 12 counts of possession and production of child pornography.
Federal documents cite that Amin allegedly “used the Snapchat application to identify and coerce child victims to produce images and videos of sexually explicit and sadistic conduct.”
Amin faces several counts in the U.S. of producing, receiving and distributing child pornography, or conspiring to do so; child exploitation; cyberstalking; aggravated identity theft; and wire fraud.
“There are few crimes as damaging and traumatic to a young person as sextortion,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “It is especially evil to target impressionable children using social media apps such as Snapchat to exploit their innocence for pictures and videos.”
FBI Anchorage Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung called it “one of the most prolific and malicious extortion schemes investigated by the FBI to date.”
“Children would then be coerced into producing sexually explicit material and terrorized with threats of exposure if they did not continue,” Jung said in the news release.
The redacted U.S. indictment indicated that one of the minors exploited by Amin and co-conspirators was an Alaskan.
Amin allegedly targeted victims under 18 years old, as young as 11.
Amin “often posed as a teenage boy on Instagram, sometimes using photos of real teenage boys, and requested nude images of the victim,” the indictment states. “Other times, Amin posed as a teenage girl, messaged a potential victim, portrayed himself as gay or bisexual, asked about the victim’s sexual orientation, and then requested nude images. Alternatively, Amin promised to stop extorting current minor victims if they helped him find new victims or sent him nude images of other girls.”
Amin would then threaten to expose victims unless he was provided additional images and videos. He would also share the contents with other co-conspirators. The U.S. indictment indicates five other co-conspirators, whose names were redacted.
Amin used at least 15 aliases or account names, all included in but redacted on the indictment.
Amin created numerous fake Snapchat accounts even after the social media platform deleted them for violation of terms, according to the indictment.
One of the victims questioned why he was doing this to her, and Amin responded, “Depressed girls are the preetiest [sic] not even lying,” according to the indictment.
The 13 indictments filed against Amin allege he committed acts between September 2021 and January of this year.
The Free Malaysia Today reported Amin was charged on eight counts of producing child pornography, which each carry a prison sentence up to 30 years under Malaysian law and a whipping upon conviction.
Amin also faces four counts of possessing 740 images in his phone, USB drive and hard drive. Each charge carries a punishment up to five years’ jail time and a fine up to RM10,000 ($2,156).
The Malaysian court set Amin’s bail at $20,700 (RM96,000) but remitted him to prison after he failed to raise the amount.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on specifics about the indictment.
“The Department of Justice does not generally discuss extraditions,” said Lisa Houghton, the U.S. Attorney Alaska District spokesperson.
“If convicted of the charges in U.S. federal court, Amin faces 15 years to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”
Houghton said the investigation is still ongoing, and there are potentially more victims.
“The U.S. Attorney’s office is asking that if you may be a victim please contact the FBI,” Houghton said. The contact number is 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).
The FBI Anchorage Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is investigating the case. Several agencies, including the Alaska State Troopers and Anchorage Police Department, assisted in the investigation.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.